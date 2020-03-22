Coronavirus concerns disrupt Florida beach vacation rentals for renters, owners

To provide our community with important public safety information, our newsroom is making stories related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

As if barren grocery store shelves and daily chaos amid the spread of coronavirus were not enough, would-be Southwest Florida vacation property renters have been refused refunds by Naples and Fort Myers Beach landlords, who are faced with their own set of financial distress.

Vrbo and Homeaway, which are owned by the same company and book rental properties on behalf of owners through its online platform, and the involved owners have yet to refund much – if any – money back from bookings, even for at-risk, elderly customers.

Rival site Airbnb extended its extenuating circumstances policy to include coronavirus for bookings made between March 14 and April 3 of this year and is giving full refunds, according to its site. Reservations are still being taken.

Vrbo and HomeAway also are still taking bookings.

“Homeowners and property managers who list homes on Vrbo have been encouraged to adopt more flexible cancellation policies in light of COVID-19 and offer full refunds to those who wish to cancel for concerns of their own well-being,” a statement on Vrbo’s website said.

Vrbo has since announced a change in policy on its website to refunding 50% of the renter’s money for coronavirus reasons.

So far, this encouragement has not worked.

Kathleen Thompson of Amesbury, Massachusetts, said not only did Don and Karen Ostendorf, the owners of the Fort Myers Beach condo she rented, not refund her money but booked the same condo to another renter during part of the same week, Thompson said, as she saw on the Vrbo site it had been rented to someone else.

“Both my husband and the other traveler have heart issues,” Thompson said. “They asked both of their doctors last week, and both doctors said absolutely do not travel.”

Each couple was given $875 travel vouchers for their flights by JetBlue to use on a future trip.

But Thompson still had to pay $2,200 for the 800-square-foot Seaside Condo for March 14-21, plus a $160 cleaning fee despite never staying there.

“I messaged her through the Vrbo site on Wednesday,” Thompson said of the owner. “I told her we were concerned. Her cancellation policy was no refunds within 60 days of the trip. I explained to her the situation, and her answer was, ‘The beach is open.’ (Most since have closed). On Thursday, we met with the other couple. What should we do? We decided this just wasn’t worth the risk of getting on an airplane. I messaged her. She said, ‘You should have bought traveler’s insurance.’ But the traveler’s insurance wouldn’t have covered us anyway.

“That’s when I went to her site and noticed she had rebooked it.”

Don Ostendorf said his wife manages their four rental properties, three on Fort Myers Beach and one in Bonita Springs. He explained that his wife tried rebooking the property but the second renter backed out as well.

“We’re trying to make all of our loan payments,” Ostendorf said. “If we don’t get these payments, we would be out of everything.”

Karen Ostendorf could not be reached for comment.

