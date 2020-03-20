Coronavirus concerns send 2,600 U.S. military personnel into self-isolation in Europe

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Some 2,600 U.S. military personnel, including civilians, are currently in self-isolation in Europe after being identified as people of concern during the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. military disclosed on Friday.

The number is far higher than anything reported previously disclosed by the U.S. military, which said the personnel were being isolated over "travel or other reasons" -- without offering further details.

"These individuals are not necessarily sick, but may have been exposed and are doing their due diligence following health preventative measures," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"That number includes those who may have been tested, but not positive, and those who did indeed tested positive which is 35." (Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali)