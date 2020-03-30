Coronavirus continues to take a high toll in Italy and Spain

Among European countries, the coronavirus outbreak has hit Italy and Spain the hardest. As of Monday, the two nations have recorded more than a combined 17,000 deaths from COVID-19.
Spain’s total number of coronavirus deaths climbed to 6,528, as the country enters its third week of almost total shutdown to stop the spread of the virus, the Asssociated Press reported. The number of infections also jumped by 6,549 overnight to reach 78,797.
In Italy, there have been 97,689 confirmed cases in total, which includes 13,030 recoveries and 10,779 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Italian government, released to the AP on Sunday evening.