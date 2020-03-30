Coronavirus continues to take a high toll in Italy and Spain

ITALY: People observe social distancing during Sunday Mass in the ancient Church of the Madonna in Livorno. (Laura Lezza / Getty Images)

Among European countries, the coronavirus outbreak has hit Italy and Spain the hardest. As of Monday, the two nations have recorded more than a combined 17,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Spain’s total number of coronavirus deaths climbed to 6,528, as the country enters its third week of almost total shutdown to stop the spread of the virus, the Asssociated Press reported. The number of infections also jumped by 6,549 overnight to reach 78,797.

In Italy, there have been 97,689 confirmed cases in total, which includes 13,030 recoveries and 10,779 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Italian government, released to the AP on Sunday evening.

SPAIN: A priest wearing a face mask waits in front the cemetery chapel in Madrid. (Bernat Armangue/Associated Press)

ITALY: Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where COVID-19 has claimed many lives, are unloaded from a military truck at the cemetery of Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan in northern Italy. (Claudio Furlan/Associated Press)

SPAIN: An undertaker prepares a grave at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid. (Olmo Calvo/Associated Press)

SPAIN: Two family members watch as the coffin of an elderly COVID-19 victim is placed in a grave at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid. (Olmo Calvo/Associated Press)

SPAIN: The coffin containing remains of a COVID-19 victim is carried at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid. (Olmo Calvo/Associated Press)

SPAIN: A priest and relatives pray as a COVID-19 victim's coffin is buried at the Almudena cemetery in Madrid. (Olmo Calvo/Associated Press)

SPAIN: Undertakers use a homemade sanitizer. (Bernat Armangue/Associated Press)