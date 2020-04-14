Coronavirus could change where students go to college, if they go at all

Zach Klein wanted to go to college in a major city. The high school senior lives in Princeton, New Jersey, but he wanted to feel the energy of a big metro area. He was considering schools such as Fordham University in New York City and Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Now that the coronavirus outbreak is underway, Klein, 17, is wishing he had applied to a wider variety of schools, specifically those in rural areas that might be less affected by the virus. He is glad, though, that he applied to his mother’s alma mater, Miami University in Ohio. It initially wasn’t high on his list, but now he is reconsidering.

MacCracken Hall at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 2013.

After all, he said, what’s the point of living in a bustling city if he can never leave his dorm under a quarantine?

Klein joins thousands of students around the country rethinking their fall 2020 college decision — or wondering whether they’ll be able to go to college this fall at all. Their sundry reasons, according to surveys by college advisory groups, include a desire to be closer to home, disrupted financial situations and concerns that another semester may go digital-only.

Students’ enrollment decisions are only one way the coronavirus could dramatically remake American higher education. Institutions are in damage-control mode, trying to offer courses online while recruiting their future classes. They’re hurting financially as they offer students refunds for housing, meal plans and even parking permits. In extreme cases, like the San Francisco Art Institute or MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, institutions have announced they will not admit new students or plan to wind down current operations. Others are freezing new hires or laying off contract workers.

Higher education was ripe for a remake. Before the virus hit, college had never been more expensive, and the nation’s ever-increasing student loan debt was raising questions about the value of college. The economic freefall and uncertainty from the virus have families questioning expensive tuition even more.

Moody's Investors Service had already dinged the American higher education system earlier this year, but last week it issued an even more grim diagnosis. The agency wrote in a news release that it expected student enrollment to be down in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Singapore through the next year due to coronavirus. That would mean less money for colleges to pay professors and administrators and run thriving, beautiful campuses.

The ratings agency also warned that endowments and gift-giving may decline. With declining economies, states may have less money to fund universities, Moody’s said. And, it said, the pandemic may keep international students, with their high tuition rates, at home.

Concerns about finances, and financial aid

Universities will get a fuller picture of enrollment starting on May 1, traditionally the deadline for students to accept a college’s offer. Some colleges have pushed that back to June 1 amid the pandemic.

But early signs point to more students staying home or postponing college. The percent of students completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, commonly known as the FAFSA, have declined in recent weeks.

As of April 3, the rate of FAFSA completion was down 2% compared with last year at the same time, said Bill DeBaun, the director of data & evaluation at the National College Attainment Network, which tracks how many students have completed their FAFSA. The percentage dropped in the past three weeks, about the same time many high schools shut down in-person classes, and it dropped most steeply in schools that serve low-income students. Some high schools help students fill out these forms, and without them, students can’t be eligible for the financial aid many would need to go to college.