The new coronavirus could circulate forever, experts say — becoming another illness in the sea of seasonal colds and flus





A Tehran municipality worker cleans a bus to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus on February 26, 2020. More

Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

The new coronavirus is likely here to stay.

Experts think will probably become a permanent part of the human respiratory-virus repertoire.

"This is going to be with us for some time — it's endemic in human populations and not going to go away without a vaccine," Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Business Insider.

The virus causes a disease called COVID-19 that's marked by fevers, coughing, and occasionally severe lung infections. At least 2,800 people have died and more than 82,500 have gotten sick, mostly in China. (For the latest numbers, see Business Insider's live updates here.)

Chinese president Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump have both expressed optimism about impending springtime weather, since the warmth could stymie the virus' spread in a similar way to the seasonal flu.

That may be the case, Adalja said: "It may decrease in transmission frequency so that you'll be able to have time to get a vaccine scaled up by the next appearance of it."

But it doesn't mean the coronavirus would go away for good.

Nurses in protective gear talk to people in the reception area of the First People's Hospital in Yueyang, Hunan Province, China, January 28, 2020. More

Reuters/Thomas Peter

Even if the coronavirus becomes seasonal, it's not going anywhere

If the coronavirus winds up fluctuating with the seasons like the flu, it could retreat in summer and return in the fall and winter each year.

"We know respiratory viruses are very seasonal, but not exclusively," William Schaffner, an infectious-disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told CNN. "One would hope that the gradual spring will help this virus recede. We can't be sure of that."

Respiratory viruses are seasonal because cooler temperatures help harden a protective gel-like coating that surrounds the virus particles while they're in the air. A stronger shell allows them to survive long enough in the air to travel from one person to the next.

The flu virus "survives better in cool, dry temperatures," Amanda Simanek, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, told Insider.

A hospital doctor wears a mask to protect herself from swine flu. More