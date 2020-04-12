Coronavirus could 'decimate' Latino wealth, hammered by the Great Recession

Octavia Nieto worked for over 10 years as a pastry chef at a bakery in Princeton, New Jersey. Now with the business closed indefinitely, she relies on a part-time job with a cleaning company.

“I’m making about $170 a week. What can I do with that? Not much. The other day I went to the store to get some essential things and it was like $30,” Nieto said, adding she only has enough savings for two months.

“When I think about what the future will bring us, I don’t even know what that looks like,” Nieto said.

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is dealing a hard-hitting blow to Latinos who barely recovered from the hammering they took in the Great Recession, raising the possibility of a setback from which many may not recover.

Millions of Latino families were just bouncing back from losing 66 percent of their household wealth, lagging far behind their white peers. During the Great Recession, Latino median household wealth plummeted from $18,359 in 2005 to $6,325 in 2009, the largest of any racial or ethnic group, according to Pew Research Center.

But the pandemic has left many out of work and pushed Latino business owners to the brink of shutting down. The crisis has either erased or is threatening to erase Latinos’ decade-long climb back to financial stability.

“Our communities will be decimated" economically by the coronavirus, said Nancy Santiago Negrón, a former Obama administration official and a founding team member of 1863 Ventures, a business focused on helping entrepreneurs of color.

“After the smoke clears up, we will see a zap of our small businesses. We will see families without income. It would be entire communities having lost all their wealth and all their assets," she said.

While the pain from the pandemic crosses all races and ethnicities, experts say Latinos stand to endure a deep economic blow due to persistent income inequality, disparities in wealth, the fragility of Latino small businesses and the large number of Latinos employed in service industries such as hotels, restaurants and retail stores — many of which have been forced to shut down.

"Eighty-four percent of Hispanics in the United States don’t have jobs that allow them to stay home," said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

A crisis away from financial disaster

Tasha Mora, 43, and her husband, Angel, 45, have owned an automotive service and a towing business in Austin, Texas, for about the past two decades. They weathered the downturns that came after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack and the Great Recession. During that time, their businesses grew to include 24 employees, many of them Latino, Tasha said.

But they now find themselves filling out the forms required to get a payroll protection loan that Congress made available in one of the coronavirus relief packages. Even though their towing business is considered an essential service, they’re struggling to stay afloat as reduced traffic, waived parking and other regulations have cut the need for their services, according to Mora.

“There is no revenue to cover pay, so we are tapping into a reserve that we had. That reserve is very, very quickly depleting,” she said, adding that they’re trying their best to keep the business open and maintain their workers’ health coverage, without laying anyone off.

More than half of Latino families live one crisis away from financial disaster and wouldn't be able to cover basic expenses for three months in the event of an economic burden, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a nonprofit targeting discrimination in lending, housing and business practices.

“This pandemic has come at a time when it is likely to put more Latinos who are working in service industries either out of work or in tougher positions than they were prior,” Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research at Pew Research Center, told NBC News.