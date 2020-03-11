As coronavirus fears sweep the globe, international television production has become more fraught.

Warner Bros., the production company behind "The Bachelorette," released a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the virus, which has claimed at least 30 lives in the United States and more than 4,000 around the world, could impact the upcoming season.

Last week, it was announced that Clare Crawley was the new franchise lead and filming was thought to be imminent.

"As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

A representative for the studio did not disclose any specifics, nor did they comment on reports indicating that production would be limited to the United States.

With more than 1,050 confirmed cases in the U.S. — the global total has topped 121,500 — "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" have stopped shooting in front of studio audiences, and many major events have been canceled or postponed.

The city of Austin canceled SXSW last week, and on Tuesday, it was announced that Coachella and Stagecoach had been pushed back from April to October.

How coronavirus could impact 'Bachelorette' production originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com