How the coronavirus could impact the Las Vegas tourism economy

LAS VEGAS – As coronavirus grips the globe, government agencies and employers are giving advice that could be problematic for this tourism mecca: Travel less.

What impact could coronavirus travel fallout have on Las Vegas – a land that depends on people coming and going all the time?

“It’s a bit hard to predict,” said Stephen M. Miller, an economist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “If coronavirus sticks around for three months – a quarter of the year – it would have a significant effect on visitors, taxable sales, gaming revenue and employment in the hospitality sector.”

Here’s a look at some of the potential outcomes of coronavirus visiting Las Vegas.

Fewer passengers

Southern Nevada health officials this week revealed a man in his 50s has tested positive for coronavirus, the Silver State’s first case. Yet planes continued to touch down at McCarran International Airport, where a record 51 million people landed last year.

The USA TODAY Network asked McCarran Airport officials for statistics showing whether the coronavirus outbreak has stunted passenger numbers, but the numbers are not ready.

“Our passenger numbers are released towards the end of the following month,” said Joe Rajchel, the airport’s public information administrator, in an email. “So we won’t have our February numbers for a couple more weeks.”

Are more coronavirus travel restrictions coming? Experts say they only delay the inevitable

The nation's largest domestic airline, Southwest, has seen a noticeable decline in bookings – a decline that continues daily, according to CEO Gary Kelly.

In the wake of coronavirus, companies nationwide are increasingly telling their employees to avoid nonessential travel or large gatherings such as conferences – a pillar of the vast Las Vegas convention market.

Cancelled conventions

Every year, nearly 24,000 conventions come Las Vegas. Most of the people attending end up in hotel rooms on the Strip. At MGM Resorts properties, 20 percent of rooms are booked for convention-goers.

Coronavirus has disrupted convention plans here and around the world.

Many Las Vegas conventions are proceeding despite the coronavirus threat, but some events – like the live segments of Adobe's annual conference and a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – have been postponed or canceled.

Chad Beynon, a gaming analyst with Macquarie Securities, referenced the third quarter of 2018 – a time when there was an absence of demand in Las Vegas.

“There weren’t any big conferences or events, and profits declined for companies like MGM and Caesars,” Beynon said. “That was just shortage of events in Las Vegas – not a big travel warning. If you have a travel warning, we’re talking about shows, sporting events conferences. It could be pretty bad.”

Discount rooms: Bad for casinos, good for you

When an event like the coronavirus outbreak dissuades a large number people from flying to Las Vegas, occupancy rates in hotels along the Strip drop. That means room rates drop, too.

So far, room rates in Las Vegas have dropped more than 10 percent.

What's a bargain for consumers is a bane for casinos.

Coronavirus: AIPAC says two people at DC conference attended by Pence have tested positive for coronavirus

“We’re talking about a service industry where labor is a big portion of the daily cost for these companies, and when there’s irregular demand, there’s nothing you can do on the cost side,” Beynon said. “Employees are still getting paid. They’re still working, so you just burn cash. That’s the scary thing.”

The 9/11 precedent

To better understand the implications of a global threat mixed with a fear of flying in Las Vegas, it helps to look in the past.

There is not much precedence when it comes to global events significantly impacting travel in Las Vegas, but the era between 2001 and 2003 featured the same central ingredient: A public afraid to travel.

More: South by Southwest becomes latest coronavirus cancellation. Here's the full list.

After the 9/11 attacks, the number of people traveling to destinations like Las Vegas plunged. The number of passengers deplaned at McCarran International Airport dropped from a peak of 36.9 million to 35.1 million.