Coronavirus update: Counties in Bay Area under near-lockdown, affecting nearly 7 million

Six counties across the Bay Area in California issued a “shelter in place” order on Monday for all residents – requiring roughly 6.7 million people to stay in their homes – in an attempt to slow the coronavirus outbreak.

For the next three weeks, people living in San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties will be restricted from all “non-essential travel” by “foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile, or public transit” outside their homes. Also, most businesses will be forced to close until April 7, starting at midnight on Monday.

"Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect all members of the community and the Bay Area region, especially including our members most vulnerable to the virus and also health care providers," the order states, "this Order requires all individuals anywhere in San Francisco to shelter in place – that is, stay at home – except for certain essential activities and work to provide essential business and government services or perform essential public infrastructure construction, including housing."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, speaking at an online streaming news conference, encouraged residents to stay calm and thanked both officials and the public for remaining diligent during the unprecedented public health emergency. Emphasizing that the directive came directly from county health experts, she also encouraged everyone to continue washing their hands and cleaning surfaces and keeping distance from others when entering public.

"These measures will be disruptive to everyday life," she said, "but there is no need to panic." Breed also shared that the counties could amend the order, making it either shorter or longer, depending on what happens in the coming weeks.

People will be allowed out only to shop for food and health care supplies, to help family and friends, or leave the area if they are not residents. County health officials also said outside recreation, including dog-walking and hikes, are allowed.

Transportation options – including airports, taxis and public transit – will remain in operation but will be available only for “essential travel.” The order is vague on enforcement but does include a call for the police to ensure compliance to keep the public inside.

"We know in San Francisco we can’t do it alone," Breed said. "We have to do it together."

More: Coronavirus is changing everyday life across the US

The unprecedented move comes amid a spike in cases across California, despite efforts by state, local and federal officials to encourage social distancing and slow the spread of the outbreak. As of Monday afternoon, 511 cases were reported in California, with 277 in the Bay Area – a number considered much smaller than actual amount of people infected with the virus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for more isolation efforts across the state, especially for those 65 and older or who have chronic diseases, whom he ordered to stay home. He also called for all bars, wineries and brewpubs to close.

"We believe this is a non-essential function in our state," Newsom said of the nightlife establishments. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti followed with more stringent restrictions closing all bars and restaurants in the city for all dine-in services.

San Francisco resident Robert Chong waits in line at a local grocery store in the city's Outer Sunset District, hoping to purchase produce before the citywide shelter-in-place order officially begins on Monday, March 16, 2020. More

Cody Ginsberg, a bartender who works in the neighborhood, said he appreciated the order even if it means he won’t be able to go to work for the next three weeks or more.

“It’s sad,” he said, “but I would rather find out we did too much than we did too little in the end.”

His bar has been full in recent weeks, despite pleas from public officials for people to avoid crowded areas. Many of the patrons, he added, are seniors.