Coronavirus: How Covid-19 has changed the 'big fat Indian wedding'

Marriage ceremonies across India have been put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown. But some couples chose to swap their big fat weddings for small intimate affairs. So, could that be the new normal? The BBC's Geeta Pandey in Delhi reports.

Nitin Arora and Chaitali Puri met in college six years ago and began dating a year later.

When they set a date for their wedding in early May, it was meant to be a lavish affair.

The celebrations began with an engagement party in March. Attended by 170 people, it was held on the lawns of a posh club in the city of Chandigarh. The venue was decorated with white and green flowers, and golden fairy lights twinkled everywhere.

"It was a typical Punjabi function," says Chaitali, "there was lots of booze, lots of food, crazy loud music. And we danced the whole night. We stopped only when it was time for the DJ to go."

For their wedding scheduled for 2 May, a sprawling resort was booked on the outskirts of the city for the three-day celebrations - there was meant to be a pre-wedding cocktail party, a music and dance event, and several other rituals.

The actual wedding, which involves the bride and the groom walking around a sacred fire seven times, was due to take place on top of a hill within the resort with the setting sun providing the perfect backdrop for photos.

Nitin and Chaitali's engagement party was a big event

The guest list had 450 names, the 10-page food menu had four different styles of cuisines, and a DJ had been booked for the after party.

The bride's baby pink silk skirt, blouse and scarf and the groom's outfit were being custom made while orders for jewellery had been placed.

And then came the lockdown - on 24 March, India announced a complete shutdown of the country to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The couple waited, hoping that the restrictions would be eased and they would be able to have their perfect wedding.

But with no sign of the lockdown being lifted, on 15 April, they decided to postpone the wedding to November.

But, as they say, destiny has its own plans.

Nitin and Chaitali's wedding was attended by 16 people, including the priest

"At noon on 1 May, my dad got a call from a friend who said he could help arrange a curfew pass for us to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi if I still wanted to marry Chaitali on 2 May," Nitin told me on the phone from Chandigarh.

It was a nail-biting few hours - after their initial request was turned down, the pass finally came through at 5:30pm.

"They said the wedding is on," says Chaitali. "We had to then find a priest to conduct the ceremony. Our local priest first said yes, then he said no because his children were worried about him catching the virus. We finally found another priest at 7:30pm."

At 9:30am the next day, Nitin reached Delhi with his parents and his brother. The priest arrived at 10:30 and the wedding began at 11.

"My living room became the wedding venue, I wore my mum's magenta sari and my grandmother's jewellery, the photographs were taken by Nitin's brother, and we had a potluck lunch," laughs Chaitali.

The ceremony was attended by 16 people, including the priest. A Zoom link was created to let friends and relatives watch from across India.

Although Nitin is not happy that his extended family of cousins, aunts and uncles missed his wedding and is planning a "grand reception" later in the year if the Covid-19 threat abates, Chaitali says "we thank our stars that it happened".