Coronavirus: U.S. surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases

Here’s a recap of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

More than 3.1 million people worldwide have tested positive from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 215,000 have died. The director of the World Health Organization said the pandemic is far from over and expressed concern about children's exposure to COVID-19.

In the United States, there have been over 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 58,000 people have died. With cases in D.C. mounting, the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington next week.

