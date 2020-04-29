Coronavirus: U.S. surpasses 60,000 COVID-19 deaths

Here’s a recap of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

More than 3.2 million people worldwide have tested positive from the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 224,000 have died.

In the United States, as states move to reopen, death rate numbers raise a red flag. There have been over 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. alone, and more than 60,000 people have died. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio again warned against large gatherings after police had to disperse thousands of people outside the funeral of a prominent rabbi in Brooklyn.

