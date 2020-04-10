Coronavirus: Covid-19 outbreak 'levelling off in US'

Cases in hot spots like New York appear to be levelling off, experts say

Experts on the Covid-19 taskforce say the coronavirus outbreak is starting to level off across the US.

Dr Deborah Birx said there were good signs the outbreak was stabilising, but cautioned: "As encouraging as they are, we have not reached the peak."

President Donald Trump also said he expects the US to see a lower death toll than the initial predictions of 100,000 fatalities.

The US has over 475,000 confirmed cases and nearly 18,000 deaths so far.

Dr Anthony Fauci, US infectious diseases chief, concurred that the US is "starting to see the levelling off and coming down" of cases and deaths, but added that despite the "important advance", mitigation efforts such as social distancing should not be pulled back yet.

Dr Birx noted that the rate of increase appears to be stabilising in hard-hit regions like New York, New Jersey and the city of Chicago.

She added that the US mortality rate is "significantly less than many of the other countries, when you correct them for our population".

But she emphasised the nation had yet to see the peak of the outbreak. "We need to continue to do what we did yesterday, and the week before, and the week before that because that's what, in the end, is going to take us up across the peak and down the other side."

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Washington state has predicted the nation's death count will peak on Friday and then begin declining.

