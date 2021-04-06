Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

  1. Vaccines: Biden sets April 19 deadline for all adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine — Poll: Adults say yes to the vaccine, but not for their kids.

  2. Economy: Service sector sentiment survey surges to record high — Get ready for the post-pandemic career shakeup.

  3. World: North Korea first country to pull out of Olympics over COVID concerns — New Zealand to open quarantine-free "travel bubble" with Australia.

  4. Technology: Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am launches $299 high-tech face covering.

  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.

Cases:

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday: 131,983,156 — Total deaths: 2,863,410— Total recoveries: 74,952,221 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) Map

  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday: 30,793,627 — Total deaths: 555,735 — Total tests: 399,706,574Map

What should I do? Axios asked the experts:

Other resources:

Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients.

