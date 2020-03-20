Coronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy jumps some 380 in a day -source

ROME, March 20 (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen by around 380 in a day to some 2,550, a source said on Friday.

If confirmed, it would be the highest daily increase since the outbreak emerged a month ago.

The source said the number of new cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, had increased by some 2,380, with the total tally of infections in Lombardy since the start of the outbreak rising to around 22,264.

The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Thursday, the country-wide tally stood at 3,405 -- the highest in the world. (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)