Coronavirus death toll in Lombardy rises 202 in a day to 1,420

ROME (Reuters) - The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, which has borne the brunt of a nationwide contagion, has risen over the past day to 1,420 from 1,218, two sources with access to the data said on Monday.

The number of new cases in the region, which includes Italy's financial capital Milan, had risen by 1,377 over the past 24 hours -- a slower rate of increase than seen recently.

The latest national death toll figures are due to be released later in the day. On Sunday, the country-wide tally stood at 1,809.





(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Crispian Balmer)