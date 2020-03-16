The coronavirus debate crystallized the fundamental differences between Joe Biden's and Bernie Sanders' approaches to politics

Business Insider

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at Sunday night's Democratic presidential debate. More

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

During CNN's Democratic presidential debate Sunday night, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont outlined how they would respond as president to the novel coronavirus.

Biden insisted on focusing on the task at hand, while Sanders pointed to systemic failures and the need for reform.

The virus as the backdrop let both candidates play to their strengths — Biden as a steady hand with experience handling crises and Sanders as a prescient reformer being proved right by a lack of assistance for those affected by COVID-19.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Both former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont managed to turn the coronavirus pandemic into a supporting argument for their presidential campaigns on Sunday night.

During the one-on-one debate on CNN without a studio audience, much of the evening was dominated by how each candidate would respond as president to the COVID-19 virus, which has killed more than 6,000 people worldwide.

Biden kept coming back to his experience handling the 2014 Ebola outbreak from the White House during the Obama administration and how he could immediately steady the ship and unify not only the country but the global community to mitigate the damage.

Sanders outlined how he had unfortunately been proved right on the need to enact universal healthcare and paid leave as the coronavirus ravaged the American economy while infecting thousands of people.

"There are people who watching this program tonight who are saying: 'I'm not feeling well. Should I go to the doctor? But I can't afford to go to the doctor,'" Sanders said. "'What happens if I am sick? It's going to cost thousands of dollars for treatment. Who's going to feed my kids?'

"We are the only major country on earth not to guarantee healthcare to all people."

Biden countered Sanders' call for a single-payer "Medicare for All" plan by pointing to the severity of the outbreak in Italy.

"It is not working in Italy right now, and they have a single-payer system," Biden said.

The night went on like that through several questions from the moderators.

Biden would call for a steady hand, contrasting himself with President Donald Trump, who has continually downplayed and misrepresented the severity of the virus, while Sanders pointed to structural issues undergirding the crisis.

If the campaign to remove Trump were a house fire, Biden is calling for a return to a competent fire department to put it out right away, while Sanders is demanding the building codes be rewritten to prevent the next one.

The delegate math may already be in Biden's favor to secure the nomination, but the decluttered debate — the first of this cycle in a one-on-one format, and the first without a live audience — allowed the two candidates to distill their pitches on how they would try to defeat Trump and how they would govern.

Read the original article on Business Insider