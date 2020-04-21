Coronavirus displaced millions of college students, who worry how they're going to vote

WASHINGTON – Ashee Groce doesn’t know if she’ll be able to vote in Georgia’s primary.

Groce, 21, attends Spelman College in Atlanta but is from California and staying in South Carolina with a friend after her school closed for the the semester during the coronavirus pandemic.

California voted when Groce was in Atlanta. Georgia was supposed to vote March 24 but pushed back its primary until June 9, and Groce doesn't know if she will be able to get an absentee ballot sent to South Carolina. She didn't return to California amid the pandemic, because she has family there who are immunocompromised.

“Me and a lot of my peers are afraid," Groce said. "I just feel like a lot of people who look like me and who are in similar situations that I'm in aren't going to be counted, and that's just a very big disappointment."

Many young voters' lives have been upended after universities and colleges closed campuses and moved to online classes. As a result, millions of students have left their college housing and headed home to different cities and, in some cases, different states. More than 4,000 colleges and universities have closed or been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, affecting more than 25 million students, according to Entangled Solutions, an education consultant group.

As colleges and universities try to figure out when to allow students to return to campus, students face questions of how or whether they will be able to vote in primaries or even the general election. The obstacles for young voters could dampen participation that is already lower for the group.

Young voters skew more diverse and liberal than older voters and are a key demographic for Democrats looking to take back the White House. If college students facing voting barriers decide to sit out in November, advocates say it could have a serious effect on the election.

"There’s no question that over the past 10 years, diverse young people have affected the outcome of elections across the country, especially young people of color," said Abby Kiesa, director of impact at the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University.

What changed this year?

More than a dozen states have delayed primary elections or extended deadlines to access an absentee ballot this year during the pandemic.

Each state has its own rules and deadlines for voting absentee. At least 35 states have “no excuse” absentee voting – meaning there is no excuse needed to request an absentee ballot. The rest of the states have a list of excuses that voters must qualify for to receive an absentee ballot.

Voting rights advocates and some lawmakers, including former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are pushing to expand vote-by-mail in an effort to deepen the voter pool. Some experts who study young voters said that still might leave college students on the sidelines.

Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, director for CIRCLE, said expanded vote-by-mail could create barriers for young voters, who would probably be “building a brand new habit and behavior by having to receive and mail something, just to vote.”