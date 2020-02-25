Coronavirus: Donald Trump's Very Own Hurricane Katrina Moment?

The outbreak of the coronavirus that began in the Wuhan province of China in December 2019 has caused nervousness the world over, a feeling that may eventually turn to panic. As of today, over 80,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with at least 2,700 confirmed deaths. It’s widely believed that China is suppressing the real death count, although only 38 deaths have occurred outside its borders.

The coronavirus, closely related to the SARS virus, is an infectious respiratory disease spread through breathing and coughing. Symptoms can range from fever and cough to pneumonia and organ failure, with an estimated fatality rate of one to three percent. While conspiracies have floated about the origin of the virus, most scientists agree it’s a natural development caused by the bushmeat trade in China, specifically the eating of bats.

“We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad,” an official with the Center for Disease Control said today. There are currently 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States.

This week the Trump administration requested that Congress appropriate $2.5 billion in emergency funding to help prevent the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump has been attempting to calm the public mood.

