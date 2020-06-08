Coronavirus: Dozen new cases in Pennsylvania linked back to Jersey Shore beach parties

Almost a dozen new coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania can be traced back to Jersey Shore beach parties, authorities have said.

Health officials in Bucks County announced on Sunday that among the 33 new Covid-19 cases, one third had come into contact with a New Jersey resident who had attended multiple beach parties in the Jersey Shore area.

It comes after another person was confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus from the same source on Saturday, Bucks County Health Department director Dr. David Damsker said in a statement.

“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels ‘safe’ to be at the beach,” said Dr. Damsker. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line.

“We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let’s keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels.”

Bucks County was among several southern Pennsylvania counties to enter a second phase of coronavirus reopening on Friday that prohibits gatherings with more than 25 people.

The county health department added that it wanted to “caution people against letting down their guard and just getting back to business as usual”.

“Obviously it’s still out there, and if you have too many people in one place and somebody’s got the virus, it’s still able to be spread,” said Dr. Damsker.

Authorities have not disclosed the location or dates of the gatherings that spread the Covid-19 infections.

Almost 5,000 people in Bucks County have now contracted the virus since the pandemic began, said the health department.

The pandemic in Pennsylvania has infected more than 75,000 people, while New Jersey has seen more than 164,00 confirmed cases.

It comes as the total US death toll from Covid-19 passes 110,000.

