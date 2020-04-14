Coronavirus economic updates: IMF predicts the worst recession since the Great Depression

The coronavirus pandemic has quickly evolved from a health care crisis to a financial one, shuttering businesses, upending industries and sending financial markets reeling.

Here's the latest news on how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting the economy. For more on financial resources available during the pandemic, click here.

A Wall St. street sign is framed by U.S. flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Jan. 3, 2020.

Kroger and UFCW union call for grocery workers to be designated as first responders

The grocery chain Kroger and UFCW, America's largest food and retail union, called for lawmakers to designate grocery workers as "extended first responders" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The group said the new status would allow them to gain priority access to personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

"This urgent call for temporary first responder or emergency personnel status is not just about protecting grocery store workers; it is also about protecting the customers they serve and our nation’s food supply in general," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen and UFCW International President Marc Perrone said in a joint statement. "We urge our national and statewide elected leaders to act now and protect these essential workers."

GM begins mass production of ventilators

General Motors announced Tuesday it had started production of ventilators as part of its contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Thousands of men and women at GM, Ventec, our suppliers and the Kokomo community have rallied to support their neighbors and the medical professionals on the front lines of this pandemic," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "Everyone wants to help turn the tide and save lives. It is inspiring and humbling to see the passion and commitment people have put into this work."

The automakers have a partnership with Ventec to delivery 30,000 ventilators to the federal government.

"More than 600 ventilators will be shipped this month, almost half the order will be filled by the end of June and the full order will be completed by the end of August," the company said in a statement. "GM has the capacity to build more ventilators after August if needed."

It joins a growing list of carmakers that have offered to build ventilators amid the pandemic.

Financial markets see opening spike

U.S. financial markets rallied on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average spiking more than 550 points, or approximately 2.5%.

The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and the Nasdaq was up nearly 3% in early trading.

Investors seemed to welcome signs that parts of the economy were preparing to reopen and the pandemic was near its peak.

In Europe, a limited number of stores and small businesses were allowed to reopen Tuesday in Italy.

In the U.S., governors on both coasts announced they were working on plans to allow businesses to resume.

IMF calls 'Great Lockdown' worse than 'the worst recession since the Great Depression'

The International Monetary Fund released its 2020 World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, projecting the global economy will contract by 3% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a steeper decline than the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The group forecast that the cumulative loss to the global GDP from 2020 to 2021 as a result of the pandemic could be approximately $9 trillion, or more than the economies of Japan and Germany combined.

Gita Gopinath, the economic counsellor and director of research at the IMF, referred to the contraction as "the Great Lockdown" in a blogpost, saying it will be "the worst recession since the Great Depression, and far worse than the Global Financial Crisis."

"This is a truly global crisis as no country is spared," Gopinath wrote. "Countries reliant on tourism, travel, hospitality, and entertainment for their growth are experiencing particularly large disruptions."

There is extreme uncertainty around the global growth forecast but we know the global economy will be in recession in 2020, with markdowns on the projections expected across regions and countries. See the numbers in the #IMFBlog #WEO https://t.co/5rJQbhTmkm pic.twitter.com/9v5nO6ExjZ — IMF (@IMFNews) April 14, 2020