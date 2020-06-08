Coronavirus economy: What can 2008 recession teach us about this one?

A house up for foreclose in 2008, next to closed for Covid-19 sign in 2020

Layoffs, stock market crashes and bailouts - America has been through this before. Can we learn from the Great Recession of 2008, or are we doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past?

Then: Wall Street blew up the economy

The Great Recession was not caused by a deus ex machina or a stroke of bad luck - it was caused by some fundamentally poor choices made by Wall Street.

During the housing boom, bankers had given mortgages to people with credit and income challenges.

Many banks then sold these mortgages off as investments called mortgage securities to other banks, who bundled the debt with other similar loans. The idea was that these bundles would make the bank more money when the loans were paid off, but when foreclosures rose, many banks began to fail.

In order to fix the problem, the government passed reforms - like the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010 - and created the Troubled Asset Relief Program (Tarp), a $700bn programme to let the government bailout failing banks.

At the time, bailing out big banks and failing industries like the auto sector was highly controversial - many felt it was rewarding companies for making bad decisions.

But ultimately, increased oversight, coupled with financial support from the government, has been credited with keeping the financial system from completely collapsing.

Now: Main Street has collapsed

The current recession is not caused by a broken link within the system, but from an external threat, a worldwide pandemic. In order to keep the disease from spreading, many governments forced non-essential businesses to close and brought in lockdown orders, bringing many industries to a grinding halt.

But luckily, the overall financial system is in much better shape this time around - in part because of some of the policy changes made in response to the 2008 the recession.

Markets have already partially recovered, and the Dodd-Frank act has helped make banks much healthier and able to withstand the market downturn, says Todd Knoop, an economist who researches the history of recessions at Cornell College.

"Policy makers have developed a script - while details of that script has changed over time, they have a much better idea of what to do during a crisis than they did during the Great Depression, or even in 2008," he says.

But helping businesses has proven trickier, says Duke University economist Campbell Harvey.

"I don't even call it a bailout. A bailout to me means you're bailing out somebody that's done a bad job. Whereas this is more like aid," he says.

The scale and the complexity of delivering this aid has proved a challenge as well. In the US, about 40% of the population is employed by over 30m small businesses.

"In the Great Recession, the policy makers could summon the CEOs of the top-25 financial institutions into a room and literally hand out their bailout cheques," he says.

"Whereas this recession, it's not really the financial instructions that are being hit, but (millions of) small and medium-sized businesses."

Then: The system broke down

Prior to 2008, the prevailing attitude amongst economists and regulators was that markets would take care of themselves. It seemed to be working - just months before the economy began to shrink, the stock market had reached an all-time high.

But the palace was built on quicksand. When foreclosures began to rise, banks that had heavily invested in mortgage-backed securities, which are investments tied to other people's home mortgages, began to fail. People lost their retirement savings, and companies completely unrelated to either banking or real estate lost investments they needed to keep their businesses afloat.