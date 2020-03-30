Coronavirus Erupts in Africa—Along With Deadly Rumors and Fear

ABUJA, Nigeria—Since late February, when Nigeria recorded its first case of COVID-19, taxi driver Ola Yusuf has been picking up passengers arriving at the busy Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos who are coming from countries badly hit by the coronavirus.

"Sometimes I carry up to four people, who are either friends or from the same family," Yusuf told The Daily Beast over the phone. "I'm often paid in cash" (a potential vector of disease).

A day after the country's 12th case of coronavirus was reported on March 18, Yusuf began to develop fever, cough and fatigue but he refused to make any move to get himself tested. Like many Nigerians, he likes to believe the virus cannot survive in the country because of its hot weather, even though there is no empirical proof that's the case with this new disease.

"The story all over Lagos is that the weather will kill the virus so fast," said Yusuf, who continues to work despite his symptoms and contacts with multiple potential carriers. "If what I have is coronavirus, it will go before you know it."

Across Africa, according to the most recent report by the World Health Organization on Sunday, more than 3,005 novel coronavirus infections have been reported in 42 sub-Saharan nations and territories, with another 1,317 in North Africa, and the number is now rising dramatically. There have been some 124 deaths, according to the WHO, but virtually all these numbers are vast undercounts since testing has been very limited, and some countries—notably Libya and Somalia—are in the middle of conflicts that make any public health initiatives difficult or impossible to carry out. Meanwhile the ability of the coronavirus to spread exponentially once it appears is all too well established.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s finance minister and chairman of the joint World Bank-IMF Development Committee told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday that Africa has reached a “break the glass moment,” that is, an emergency where drastic action is needed from the international community in order to avert catastrophe.

But with the richest nations in the world suffering their own enormous crises, help for the poorest continent may be hard to come by.

The fear here is that if the disease gets into Africa's poorest neighborhoods, overcrowding and miserable sanitation could cause extremely rapid community transmission. And already the belated, panicked reaction of some governments is creating some hideous spectacles.

In South Africa, the country’s health minister announced 10 days ago that the number of infections had increased from 52 to 202 in just a few days. Now the number of infections stands at 1,187, according to the WHO on Sunday, and 1,280 as of Monday on the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracking site.

The country’s security forces began to enforce a three-week nationwide lockdown last Thursday in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Those efforts turned wild on Saturday as soldiers trying to curb the spread of the virus fired rubber bullets at hundreds of grocery shoppers in Johannesburg in a bid to keep them at safe distance. Many scared pedestrians reportedly crowded together in fear when confronted with the firearms.

A similar scenario occurred in Kenya on Friday when police reportedly fired tear gas at a crowd of ferry commuters in the coastal city of Mombasa before the 7 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew came into force. Several human rights groups, including Amnesty International, said in a statement that they have continued to receive “testimonies from victims, eyewitnesses and video footage showing police gleefully assaulting members of the public in other parts of the country."

The rapid jump in the number of infections in the last few days means it's only a matter of time before COVID-19 moves from big cities, which have welcomed travelers infected in foreign nations, to rural areas where primary health care is almost non-existent.

In Nigeria, for example, the government announced 94 new cases between March 17 and 28 despite recording only three cases between February 24 and March 16.

Nigeria’s fight to contain the spread of the disease, difficult to begin with, was not helped by comments from United States President Donald Trump who claimed at a press briefing last week that chloroquine, a widely known anti-malarial drug, had been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19.