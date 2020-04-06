The coronavirus has intensified the generational divide between millennials and boomers. Here are 5 ways they're dealing with the pandemic differently.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has furthered the generational divide between millennials and baby boomers.

Not only is each group facing different risk levels for becoming ill with the coronavirus, they're both handling the pandemic in different ways. Many millennials are holing up in their apartments with Netflix and their iPhones, while many boomers are still trying to play backgammon or have trivia night with their friends.

Millennials are feeling more stressed by the current state of things — and their socializing boomer parents — and are turning to memes to cope with it. Meanwhile, boomers are out panic buying goods like toilet paper.

The coronavirus is also sending the economy into the throes of a possible recession. It's completely shaping the money habits of millennials, who are still scarred from the Great Recession, more so than baby boomers.

Here's how millennials and baby boomers are divided during the pandemic.

Baby boomers are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill.

baby boomer coronavirus

Noam Galai/Getty Images

People over 60 are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill than younger folks who don't have underlying health conditions (those who do have preexisting conditions are also at higher risk). Coronavirus risk increases with age, making people in their 80s and 90s at the highest risk.

According to a report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 death rates are highest among elderly groups. Those ages 60 to 79 have a 3.6% to 8% death rate, while those 20 to 39 have a 0.2% death rate.

But that doesn't mean young people are immune to the severities of the disease. Up to 20% of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the US are young adults between ages 20 and 44, according to a CDC report issued last Wednesday, which analyzed about 2,500 coronavirus patients in the US. Consider the 26-year-old who works out six days a week and has no prior immune or respiratory conditions, but was recently hospitalized for the coronavirus, according to her account for The New York Times.

But just because a young adult isn't hospitalized — or feeling ill — doesn't mean they're not infected with the coronavirus. They could be an asymptomatic carrier, meaning they don't present any symptoms and therefore could unknowingly infect more high-risk people.

Millennials are staying inside, struggling to get their boomer parents to do the same.

Many baby boomers aren't staying indoors.

Photographer is my life./Getty Images

Business Insider's Hayley Peterson spoke to several millennials who said they are worried about their parents' health and who voiced frustration in trying to convince them to stay inside. Jared, 31, told Peterson: "Literally was fighting with my mom this morning about her a) going to Atlantic City last weekend; b) going to another casino via bus this weekend; and c) a cruise in April she refuses to cancel."

Alessandra, 32, told Peterson her 67-year-old mother, who lives in a golf community in Florida, had recently refused to cancel trivia plans with 300 of her friends who had all traveled outside the US within the last three months.