Coronavirus experts on what to do and U.S. response to the pandemic

As the novel coronavirus spreads — and fears over the virus seem to spread even faster — how do we separate fact from fiction? And how well are we, as a nation, responding to this pandemic? USA TODAY's Editorial Board has been meeting with leading experts. Below, watch short video interviews or click the links for the full Q&A.

June 17

Amid concerns about coronavirus spikes caused by reopenings or mass protests, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Tuesday with Dr. Caitlin Rivers, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, about the state of the pandemic.

May 28

This week, as U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 100,000 and President Donald Trump tweeted that “schools in our country should be opened ASAP,” the USA TODAY Editorial Board spoke with Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. The teachers’ union has issued detailed guidelines for reopening schools.

May 12

As the number of U.S. deaths attributed to COVID-19 approached 81,000 on Tuesday, the USA TODAY Editorial Board spoke with Dr. Michael Osterholm, one of the nation’s leading epidemiologists. Osterholm, 67, is director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota and co-author of "Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs."

April 28

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 1 million and states began reopening, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke on Tuesday with Dr. Tom Inglesby, a leading expert on pandemics and infectious diseases. Inglesby, 53, is director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

April 8, 2020

As daily coronavirus-related deaths reached new highs in New York and nationally, USA TODAY’s Editorial Board spoke Wednesday with Dr. Marc Lipsitch, one of the nation’s leading epidemiologists, about the state of the pandemic. Lipsitch is a professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of Harvard’s Center of Communicable Disease Dynamics.

March 24, 2020

Dr. Tom Frieden, one of the nation’s leading experts on public health and infectious disease, spoke with USA TODAY’s Editorial Board on Tuesday as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that the new coronavirus is “spiking” in his state and President Donald Trump said he wants “the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.” Frieden, 59, is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and former New York City health commissioner.

March 9, 2020

As the stock market was plunging Monday amid coronavirus fears, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who served as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019, met with USA TODAY’s Editorial Board to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak. Gottlieb, 47, did a residency in internal medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Medical Center and is currently a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Feb. 17, 2020

With China taking extreme measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and previously quarantined American cruise ship passengers returning to the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s point man on infectious diseases, spoke with the USA TODAY Editorial Board about the latest coronavirus developments. Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus experts on what to do and U.S. response to the pandemic