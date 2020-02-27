Fourth Diamond Princess passenger dies; MSC cruise ship allowed to dock in Mexico

Corrections and clarifications: A previous version of this story misidentified the location of the highest number of coronavirus cases outside of mainland China.

A fourth person who traveled on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess cruise ship has died, Japanese broadcast network NHK reported on Monday. The fourth fatality was also included on a map built by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering that is tracking all confirmed cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Three other passengers from the Diamond Princess have died after being quarantined for coronavirus.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and all who are impacted by these losses," the company said in a statement last week provided by spokeswoman Alivia Owyoung Ender. "All of us at Princess Cruises, as well as the crew of the Diamond Princess, offer our sincere condolences.”

As of Wednesday morning, there were at least 705 confirmed cases of coronavirus that stemmed from the Diamond Princess.

As of Wednesday morning, according to the Johns Hopkins CSSE map, coronavirus has infected more than 81,000 people around the world and killed almost 2,800.

The U.S. has 57 cases of coronavirus, with at least 40 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that have tested positive.

The remaining cases are comprised of Americans who returned from China before the federal government imposed travel restrictions, were infected by others who had been to China or were repatriated from the outbreak's epicenter of Wuhan.

Coronavirus fears halt MSC cruise ship

After being turned away from multiple Caribbean ports, the MSC Meraviglia has received clearance to dock at the Port of Cozumel in Mexico. MSC cruises said in a statement provided by spokeswoman Paige Rosenthal that the ship would arrive there late Wednesday local time. No cases of coronavirus have been reported aboard the Meraviglia or any other MSC ships, the company said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, MSC Cruises told USA TODAY that both Jamaica and the Cayman Islands had turned away MSC Meraviglia over one flu-stricken crew member without reviewing detailed medical records sent ahead of time.

The cruise line said that Jamaican authorities kept the ship in limbo at the port in Ocho Rios for hours, out of fear of the coronavirus, which memorably spread on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in recent weeks.

The MSC Meraviglia was denied permission to dock in both the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. More

The cruise line said in an earlier statement that it had screened all passengers and crew before embarkation to ensure no one had been to China, Hong Kong or Macao in the past 14 days or displayed symptoms of coronavirus.

The statement explained the ill crew member was isolated from the time he began to show flu symptoms "out of precaution" and he has "nearly recovered."

It added, “Moreover, no cases of COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus) have been reported on board MSC Meraviglia or any other ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet.”

Austrian hotel employee tests positive

The Grand Hotel Europa temporarily closed on Tuesday after one of its employees was identified as one of the two cases diagnosed in Innsbruck, Austria. Both patients are Italian citizens who had recently been in Lombardy.

The two who tested positive are in isolated treatment in Innsbruck, according to Martina Jamnig of the Austrian National Tourist Office. The hotel was closed for the day due to cautionary measures and testing but there are no signs of community spread.

Neither person is showing symptoms anymore, according to the Tirol Tourist Board.

One of the people who tested positive works at the hotel, where more than 60 people have been tested. All "were in good health," according to a translated statement from the Austrian government in Tirol. Nine out of the 62 people tested were put in quarantine due to close contact with the woman. Three additional people were also quarantined.