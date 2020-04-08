Coronavirus fears pit public safety against government transparency across the U.S.

Her daughter was hospitalized after she drank from a well it poisoned.

It made the roads in her neighborhood so treacherous she has nightmares about her family being swallowed up in 20-foot-deep sinkholes.

And now the company responsible may get the green light to expand its operations without a public airing of her concerns.

Because of COVID-19, Pennsylvania environmental regulators canceled a hearing about changes to a natural gas liquids pipeline and, with it, what seems like Rosemary Fuller’s best chance to get the company to publicly answer for the damage it already caused.

“No public discussion, no reporting on issues by journalists present, no sharing of information, no publicity. Who benefits from that? Certainly not the residents impacted by this project,” Fuller said.

Pennsylvania is one 35 states to temporarily alter open government laws to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of government press releases, newspaper articles and information collected by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the National Governors Association.

The agencies in these states — from the smallest municipal bodies to the biggest government entities — now can hold meetings remotely. Some allow public comment only in writing, as in Fuller’s case.

They’re also delaying public records requests. Rhode Island, for example, extended the deadline to respond by 20 business days.

The changes in government access have not been without complaints or mishaps.

Some remote meetings have been marred by technical problems and pornographic hacks.

In other cases, officials have been accused of using social distancing measures to retaliate against journalists and block public access to meetings.

At a time when agencies are making life-or-death decisions in response to a fast-moving virus, open government advocates say transparency is paramount.

A computer set up in a room on the first floor of Historic City Hall for members of the public to comment during a City Council meeting conducted via Zoom on Monday, April 6, 2020. The meeting was conducted via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More

“The public needs to know what their governments are doing in response to the pandemic, and public records laws are in many cases the only legal right that the public has to information from the executive branch whether it be it local, state or federal,” said Adam Marshall, staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

While some advocates think this newfound reliance on technology could lead to more transparency, others worry they’re seeing a deterioration of the public’s access and ability to watchdog.

“Is open government going to be the first casualty of this coronavirus?” asked Amye Benshaver, who served for 25 years as an assistant attorney general in Kentucky and now works for an open government coalition there. “I knew immediately this was going to create challenges, and I’m hoping when this passes we can resume business as usual.”

Technical difficulties

The small East Texas city of Palestine bungled its first remote meeting on March 23. A staffer recorded the meeting on a cell phone and posted it to Facebook. But the footage was practically undecipherable.

“It is impossible, even with earbuds, to understand much of the discussion,” Palestine resident Will Brule commented on the post. “With media and the public being excluded, it reinforces the perception of the public that discussions and decisions are being hidden.”

Afterward, the city spent $2,500 on computers and software to improve its streaming capabilities in time for its March 30 meeting, which went smoother, City Secretary Teresa Herrera told the USA TODAY Network.

Other governmental bodies with the capability to use Zoom, one of the most popular platforms for streaming meetings, have had their meetings “Zoom Bombed”.

The Conejo Valley United School District in Thousand Oaks, California, was forced to adjourn its Zoom meeting on March 24 after an anonymous attendee began cursing and broadcasting porn.