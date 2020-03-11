Coronavirus fears ripple across every corner of US as spring break gets underway

With coronavirus cases spreading abroad and at home, United States officials and universities are issuing advisories and taking precautions as thousands prepare to embark on travel for spring break, some to escape winter's cold weather.

People are listening to those suggestions as the demand for flights has fallen more due to coronavirus than after 9/11, JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes reported on CNBC.

While classes end for spring break, universities across the country are recognizing the logistical and health challenges that the virus will likely present when and if students return. Some U.S. universities are urging students, faculty and staff to reconsider travel plans, and countless colleges across the nation have announced plans to shift instruction online after the break.

Institutions such as Harvard University have gone as far as asking students not to return to campus after the break and to complete their classes remotely.

As cases of the coronavirus surge globally, the U.S. issued Level 3 travel health advisories for China, Iran, South Korea and Italy and also recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to those countries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging anyone who traveled to those four countries to stay home for 14 days.

Traveling anywhere else is a personal decision, the CDC said, and therefore many Americans are faced with the question of whether to continue with travel plans.

An airline passenger wearing a mask makes his way through the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport Saturday, March 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

New recommendations from the CDC advise travelers, especially the elderly and those who have compromised health, to avoid long plane trips and especially cruises.

"CDC typically posts travel health notices for countries and other international destinations, not conveyances, such as ships, airplanes, or trains. Because of the unusual nature of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. government is advising U.S. travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, to defer cruise ship travel," the CDC said in a statement.

"Recent reports of COVID-19 on cruise ships highlight the risk of infection to cruise ship passengers and crew. Like many other viruses, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships," the statement said.

The State Department on Sunday also recommended against cruise travel.

Numerous ships such as the Grand Princess and the Diamond Princess have already been quarantined amid the epidemic, leaving some passengers stuck aboard the ships for weeks.

The Grand Princess cruise ship was left to idle for days off the Northern California coast as officials debated about where to send infected passengers. Among the more than 3,500 people aboard the ship, 21 were infected with the disease, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

One of the largest groups of infected people outside of China was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship where more than 700 passengers contracted the virus, leading to a 14-day quarantine for all passengers on the ship followed by a 14-day quarantine when passengers arrived back in the U.S.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) will start new screening policies for its member cruise lines, including denying boarding to those who have traveled in Iran, South Korea, China and parts of Italy within 14 days prior. Additionally, cruise lines are conducting enhanced illness screenings for many passengers prior to departure.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess is anchored at the Yokohama Port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The cruise ship will begin letting passengers off the boat on Wednesday after it's been quarantined for 14 days. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

In a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the company advises that the decision whether to continue with travel plans is a personal one that must be made by the individual.

"Research is important to any traveler ahead of a trip. It's no different with the coronavirus," Senior Vice President of AAA Travel Paula Twidale said. "Become familiar with the Center for Disease Control's recommendations, consult your healthcare professional, talk to your travel provider about waiver policies and chat with a travel agent about travel insurance possibilities before making any decisions."

AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano shared tips and suggestions for travelers in an AccuWeather interview.

"First and foremost if you are sick, we recommend you do not travel," Casselano said.

AAA recommends that even if you are not sick, it is best to consult your healthcare provider about their medical recommendations, since your age and personal health may be a risk factor.