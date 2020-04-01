Coronavirus: Florida issues stay-at-home order after spring breakers ignore social distancing guidelines and party on beaches

The governor of Florida has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to remain in effect for at least 30 days beginning Thursday, after facing extensive criticism over a seemingly slow response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) announced the temporary orders while under pressure from local and federal health officials to step up partial measures the state was taking to slow the spread of Covid-19 transmissions.

Spring breakers stirred controversy in recent weeks as they partied on Florida's coastline, ignoring social distancing and self-isolation guidelines as the state confirmed more than 5,200 cases of the coronavirus.

A fever-tracking map featuring real-time data reported from across the country began to suggest an apparent outbreak of illnesses in the state after the spring break festivities, as The Independent previously reported.

