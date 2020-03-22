Coronavirus: Florida Keys set to close to visitors beginning Sunday night

The Florida Keys are preparing to shut down, closing to visitors Sunday night at 6 p.m. Eastern, including all hotels and other lodging establishments.

Monroe County, which encompasses most of the archipelago off the southern coast of Florida, first made its decision public on Thursday.

A statement on the county's website said the Keys would be "closed to all tourists and leisure visitors, lodging establishment are no longer accepting reservations until further notice, including extending extensions of current reservations, and by 6 p.m. on Sunday, all hotels, short-term (less than 28 days) vacation rentals, and other transient rentals like marinas, RV parks, and timeshares will cease renting to tourists for 14 days."

It noted that rentals being used by military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County are exempt from the ban. So are long-term renters staying in vacation homes and RV parks for 28 days or more and who are already in the Keys. They will allowed to stay through the end of their rental contracts.

The statement also noted that county-owned beaches and parks will remain open unless directed to close by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"County officials see it as a space where residents can practice social distancing that is productive for mental and physical health," it explained.

It added, "Users must follow the directive of the State that says all congregating must be done in small groups of less than 10 people. Law enforcement is doing regular patrolling of all areas. County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized twice daily until further notice."

According to a Friday statement on its website, Monroe County has one confirmed case of travel-related COVID-19; 19 more are pending. Another 15 people have tested negative.

The county did not say exactly when the islands, which are linked by one highway, US 1, will reopen to tourists. However, county offices, which closed Friday, will remain shuttered until at least April 6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: Florida Keys closing to visitors Sunday night