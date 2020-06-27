Coronavirus: The foods we are all eating during lockdown

With most of us stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, our eating habits have had to change. Meals out have been impossible, and we've all been having to eat from home. So what have we been eating and which firms have been benefiting?

Barry Smith may be a natural optimist with a market-leading product but as the lockdown loomed, the founder of food probiotic supplement, Symprove, was forced to look at worst-case scenarios.

"If production had to shut down completely and we had zero sales we may have survived for about six months, perhaps a little longer with a government grant," says the Surrey-based entrepreneur, who doubled supply routes and stocked up on core ingredients including barley in preparation.

"It was very scary to think about, and a huge relief that the complete opposite happened and we had a record 50% new business in May."

Symprove's sales have benefited as customers turned to food supplements during the lockdown, says Barry Smith More

Indeed, with customers flocking online to buy his fermented grain product to boost their general gut health and well-being, Symprove is one of the food supplement and food products enjoying strong sales - boosted by customers changing their behaviour during the outbreak.

For Mr Smith, the pandemic accelerated an existing move towards proactive health management. There's been a spike in online searches for "probiotics" and "immunity function", according to industry watchers, Lumina Intelligence.

There have also been studies published exploring a possible link between Covid-19 and a lack of diversity in the gut microbiome, says Mr Smith. Whether eventually proven or not, this "may have got more people thinking about the importance of gut health", he says.

But besides many of us looking for health supplements, at the other end of the spectrum there has also been a rise in demand for products combining an indulgent fix with a way to pass time in lockdown - notably snacking and baking.

Forget just salted or sweet, popcorn now comes in a multitude of flavours More

One of these is "gourmet popcorn", which retail intelligence specialists, Stackline, say is one of the fastest growing trends among snacks.

For London-based Popcorn Shed, which adds flavours such as cherry Bakewell and sundried tomato and goats cheese to the humble corn kernel, its sales to consumers in March and April were 12 times higher than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, figures from market researchers Nielsen show that sales of baking products were up by almost two-thirds over the same period when compared with 2019.

With a lot of us turning to home baking, flour has become hard to find and has often been sold out. So many of us have been using flourless recipes - joining those who always preferred them anyway.

Julianne Ponan, owner of Creative Nature Superfoods, whose range includes flourless baking kits, had to move to a larger manufacturing facility and put in 18-hour days to accommodate the rapid increase in demand from consumers and supermarkets for her products.

"Home baking has gone through the roof," she says, acknowledging that the shortage of flour during the lockdown period also worked in her favour.

"As an allergen-free brand, it was hard to source some of the ingredients like banana chips as there was a lockdown from our supplier in Sri Lanka, but because you can add milk and vegetable oil to our mix rather than flour, it does offer a way of baking without the usual commodities."

Ms Ponan says 70% of the 1,800 people her firm surveyed were now baking weekly rather than monthly.