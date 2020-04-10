Coronavirus forces adjustments in Good Friday worship

INDIA: Catholics offer Good Friday prayers at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Hyderabad. People around the world have begun celebrating Good Friday and Easter from the safety of their homes in an effort to help arrest the coronavirus outbreak. (Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press)

LITHUANIA: Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausediene, wearing protective gear, leave the Church of St. Theresa in Vilnius after private prayers on Friday. (Mindaugas Kulbis / Associated Press) More

Expressions of faith in many religious services emphasize close contact: hand-holding, sharing Communion in Christian churches, touching or kissing religious objects at synagogues. These practices are now being avoided and replaced by social distancing as the religious rituals of hundreds of millions of people undergo profound changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many religious authorities are closing places of worship or have placed a limit on public gatherings. Easter, Passover and Ramadan, which occur within weeks of each other in April, will face major disruptions due to social distancing policies

Some houses of worship have embraced technological solutions, such as livestreaming services or offering drive-through confessions. . At the same time, many religious leaders have appealed to their followers to not only take safety precautions, but also to embrace their spirituality to help confront the health, social and economic challenges ahead.

Here is a look at how the faithful come together, yet separately, in this time of pandemic.

AUSTRALIA: Archbishop Mark Coleridge delivers a Good Friday Mass to an empty St. Stephen's Cathedral in Brisbane. (Dan Peled / Associated Press) More

INDIA: Catholics pray at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Good Friday in Hyderabad. (Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press) More

INDIA: Hyderabad Archbishop Tumma Bala, wearing a mask, and other priests distribute food to the poor on Good Friday in Hyderabad. (Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press) More

IRELAND: A worker sprays disinfectant in the area in front of a statue of the crucifixion of Jesus outside St. Mary of the Angels Church on Good Friday in Dublin. (Brian Lawless / Associated Press) More

