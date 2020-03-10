Coronavirus forces cultural event cancelations, postponements

More than 100,000 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed around the world in the past two months, with more than 600 cases reported in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins.

The global outbreak has forced postponements and cancelations of cultural events from conferences to concerts, as travel concerns grip the world.

"Good Morning America" has compiled some of the biggest examples below.

Conferences and Events

Days after companies including Facebook, Netflix, and TikTok pulled out of Austin's weeklong culture-meets-tech festival, SXSW, the city pulled the plug on the event altogether. "We are exploring options to reschedule the event and are working to provide a virtual SXSW online experience as soon as possible for 2020 participants," sead a statement from organizers. "We will continue to work hard to bring you the unique events you love. Though it’s true that our March 2020 event will no longer take place in the way that we intended, we continue to strive toward our purpose -- helping creative people achieve their goals."

Ted 2020 -- a conference focused on technology, entertainment, and design -- was scheduled to begin April 20, but now, will either be pushed to July or held virtually, the BBC reported.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday that the 2020 St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston had been canceled. "This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy," he said. "While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases."

Movies

The release of the new James Bond movie, "No Time to Die," was pushed from April to November "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace," MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced on March 4.

Disney's "Mulan" will premiere in the United States March 27, but the company has postponed its China release.

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's comedy, "The Lovebirds," was scheduled to premiere at SXSW, but now its studio, Paramount, will move its promotional efforts to Los Angeles before its April 3 release, according to The Wrap.

Music

The 2020 Ultra Music Festival, which was scheduled to begin March 20, was officially postponed -- and effectively canceled -- on March 6, Rolling Stone reported. Associated acts included Afrojack, Major Lazer, Zedd, and David Guetta. "We are emphasizing to the public that this decision is not a cause for alarm, but rather that we are doing it in an abundance of caution,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. Suarez also announced that Calle Ocho, the city's Carnival celebration, would also be canceled.

Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child, said that her doctor advised her to "limit travel and large group gatherings." "I am disappointed I won’t be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood, Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned," she said.

Pearl Jam announced March 9 that that it was postponing the first leg of its tour that was scheduled to kick off in Toronto on March 18.

Madonna was forced to cancel shows in Paris, Live Nation announced.

Louis Tomlinson canceled his March show in Milan, but has promised to reschedule it.

The National announced March 2 that they were canceling their March 17 and 18 concerts in Tokyo.

Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VHS6h0Y600 — The National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

Avril Lavigne announced in February that her tour of Asia had been canceled. "My band, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out," she wrote. "Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

BTS canceled its concerts in Seoul, which were scheduled for April 11, 12, 18, and 19. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities," the band's label, Big Hit, stated in February.