Coronavirus: Four ways the economy has been affected

A quick walk down any deserted high street or a video chat with friends and family is a reminder that currently it is anything but business as normal.

But for the first time the UK's official number-crunchers, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), has put out a comprehensive account of how the British economy has been affected so far.

Here are four things we learnt:

1. Almost half of companies were suffering before the lockdown

turnover More

Of the almost 4,000 companies the ONS spoke to, 45% said their takings were substantially below normal between 9 and 22 March; almost all attributed that to the fallout from Covid-19.

And they were responding largely before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the enhanced restrictions on movement and closure of non-essential businesses, including gyms, hairdressers, cinemas and pubs, on 23 March.

So the next set of figures are likely to show a big rise in the level of suffering. Economists are warning that activity could have dipped by as much as 15% across the quarter.

2. Over a quarter of firms were intending to lay off staff temporarily

firms adaptations More

Again, this was largely ahead of the closure of non-essential businesses and the announcement of the government's Job Retention Scheme.

The scheme allows organisations to furlough staff who were on the payroll up to the 28 February (even if they were laid off or left subsequently), with the government covering up to 80% of salaries.

So again, the numbers will have risen since - probably sharply. And this of course doesn't cover all affected workers.

Other figures have shown that the number applying for universal credit, many of whom will have been self-employed, have risen by 950,000 in just two weeks.

Even with the furlough scheme, some economists say the UK unemployment rate could double to 8% this year.

3. The cost of cold and flu remedies has shot up

Online prices More

As the demand for hand sanitiser, soap, and loo rolls, soared, so too did concerns of excessive price mark-ups.

The Competition and Markets Authority even set up a coronavirus task force to deter price gouging.

But how real are these fears?

The ONS said that almost 70% of businesses reported that prices of their products were unchanged.

Only 12% admitted to raising prices but in many cases this was due to problems with getting hold of supplies.

The ONS has also zoned in on some of the current must-haves, monitoring the price of items from toilet rolls to vitamin C online.