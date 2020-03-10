Coronavirus: Fox presenter claims criticism of Trump’s handling of outbreak is ‘impeachment all over again’

Fox Business host Trish Regan has claimed that criticism of Donald Trump over Covid-19 is an attempt to impeach the president.

Ms Regan, who hosts “Trish Regan Primetime” on Fox Business started her show on Monday night by attacking those criticising Trump’s handling over the pandemic.

The host, who had a banner reading “DEMS POLITICIZE CORONAVIRUS” noticeably underneath her during the segment, claimed that Democrats lay the blame for Covid-19 squarely at the door of the president.

“The chorus of hate being levelled at the President is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him – and only him – for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the President.” Said Ms Regan.

She then aimed her anger towards the current stock market crisis, claiming it is just another political casualty for Democrats.

“And sadly it seems they care very little for any of the destruction they are leaving in their wakes. Losses in the stock market, all this unfortunately just part of the political casualties for them.” Said the host.

After then welcoming the audience at home to her show, Ms Regan reiterated her claims, saying: ”The hate is boiling over. Many in the liberal media are using – and mean using – coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the President.”

Ms Regan then aired a montage of hosts and pundits from CNN and MSNBC criticising the president for his handling of Covid-19, before suggesting that the mass hysteria was planned by Democrats.

You gotta watch this, I mean........you just gotta watch pic.twitter.com/x2ZsayVrmv — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 10, 2020

With a banner reading “LEFT STOKES MASSIVE CHAOS” replacing the previous one below her, she said: ”This is impeachment all over again and like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukraine-gate they don’t care who they hurt.

“Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria to encourage a market sell off unlike anything we’ve seen recently, or whether it be to create mass hysteria in order to stop our economy dead in its tracks.” Said Ms Regan.

“Don’t kid yourself, they told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump.”