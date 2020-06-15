From coronavirus to George Floyd: Why a bad year for America can lead to lasting reforms

An American ex-pat friend called the other day to lament the turn of events in the United States. The division, racism and riots she saw play out on her Switzerland television left her feeling that America is becoming ever polarized and not the same home she left 10 years ago.

That’s a feeling a lot of Americans are experiencing now, and it’s certainly understandable given the frightening and tragic scenes across the country aired on replay.

We are facing compounding crises in America, and in important ways these mortal threats are strengthening us as a people, by forcing us to unite and rally around our core values. Coronavirus awakened Americans from a stupor. Our confidence that freedom, democracy and prosperity were somehow destined or ordained, that no threat could penetrate the shell of exceptionalism we imagined around ourselves, was rightly shattered with force exponentially greater than the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

We had been complacent, when a virus our president ignored turned into a pandemic he couldn’t stop. We learned, at far too high a price, that we have work to do, and that an America that rallies around the flag must first rally around its principles. And so the majority of Americans came together, making sacrifices to protect everyone.

That sense of national unity and purpose was the backdrop onto which the latest horrific and unjust killings of black Americans by police were cast. What we have learned in the ensuing weeks is that when we become sensitized to the distress of our neighbors, as we have with coronavirus, we become sensitive to other inequities as well. That keen awareness of our humanity is an opportunity for real change.

The stark images of police and protesters standing in opposition do not reflect the overwhelming agreement among the American people regarding police violence, and specifically the death of George Floyd. Almost 90% of Americans believe that the Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd's death should face severe penalties. Likewise, Republicans, independents and Democrats broadly agree there’s a police racism problem in the United States and support protests.

Other civil rights issues similarly enjoy cross-partisan support. The majority of Americans want to give voters more choices and make casting a ballot more accessible. This year especially, amid a pandemic, Americans are eager for solutions that give voters options beyond showing up in person, waiting in a long line and standing in a crowd.

Ensure citizens' right to vote

While social change has been wrought through public demonstrations in our history, the most direct way Americans can have their voice heard is at the ballot box. That is why securing our voting rights against an ongoing public health threat has taken on new urgency. Americans want not only to be able to vote safely themselves, but also to ensure that everyone’s right is similarly protected.

That consideration for the rights of all Americans has extended beyond this pandemic and translated into renewed energy to increase voter participation and even end partisan gerrymandering.

This civic rebirth has been going on for several years, but the uniquely dangerous times we now face are galvanizing the country to better abide by our values. And it makes 2020 a ripe opportunity for real change and renewed civic service by a wide swathe of the citizenry.

The evidence of this American renewal is being broadcast into our homes nightly. People of every age, background, race, religion and even political party have turned out to march for a cause they believe in and which they want addressed now. Peaceful protests aren’t just a sign that people are outraged; they are a sign that citizens are engaged and ready to work toward improving their country.