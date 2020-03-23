The novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading around the globe and in the United States, reaching some 3,500 cases domestically and nearly 500 deaths.

The federal government has been rolling out its response to the virus and efforts to stem the tide as well as to stimulate the economy, which has taken a severe hit.

PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington D.C., U.S., March 22, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters) More

Here are the latest in the government response

It's day eight of the White House's 15-day guidelines to slow the spread

Pence says CDC to issue guidance regarding allowing people exposed to COVID-19 return to work sooner by wearing a mask

The Senate reconvenes on an economic stimulus package with a test vote after increasing bitter negotiations

At least three members of Congress have tested positive for COVID-19

The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled is give a briefing at 5:30 p.m.

MORE: Coronavirus live updates: NJ testing site reaches capacity before it opens

Here is how developments unfolded on Monday.

PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives during negotiations on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief package on Capitol in Washington, March 23, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters) More

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

State of the stimulus package: Democrats block vote, negotiations continue

While negotiations for the economic stimulus package continue behind closed doors, Democrats have successfully blocked, for a second time in 24 hours, the GOP-backed "phase three" $2 trillion coronavirus relief measure in its current state.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Democrats will resume negotiations with GOP on COVID-19 bill: “We have an obligation to get the details right, get them done quickly. That doesn’t mean blindly accepting a Republican-only bill. That was the bill we were given.” https://t.co/6rWzHE7qur pic.twitter.com/cLfEB5AWMl — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 23, 2020

MORE: Senate showdown over pandemic relief stalls as Pelosi preps Democratic bill

The Senate could still vote on its final passage later today.

"Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell slams Democrats over delay in coronavirus relief bill: “Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there.” https://t.co/qM4f9WeH4R pic.twitter.com/eW00zQxMzc — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed he is continuing negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in hopes to secure a deal "today" -- as long as worker protections are included and a $500 billion fund for corporations has more oversight.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin also took a moment to urge senators to support remote voting, saying, "We know better."

“We should not be physically present on this floor at this moment. We know better.” Sen. Dick Durbin urges senators to back “remote voting” and referencing members of Congress with COVID-19 says, “It is naive" to think this is the end of the "challenge." https://t.co/6rWzHE7qur pic.twitter.com/oGLcgHOuIf — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 23, 2020

Pelosi introduces the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act

While negotiations continue on the Senate bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled her own massive economic stimulus proposal, the Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act, this afternoon on Capitol Hill.

"We require that any corporation that takes taxpayer dollars must protect their workers’ wages and benefits -- not CEO pay, stock buybacks or layoffs," Pelosi said of her measure.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the Senate GOP bill “put corporations first” but because of the “insistence” of Democratic leadership, “progress has been made.” “We must be bold and forward-looking in our thinking and swift and evidence-based in our actions.” https://t.co/Y3X21xfl77 pic.twitter.com/NQwYDe2ZH4 — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

One senior House Democratic aide said earlier this morning, "We’re still working on both negotiations with our Senate counterparts and on compiling our House bill if there continues to be a lack of support for Senator McConnell’s bill."