Coronavirus: Governors react to the Trump administration's demand for schools to reopen

WASHINGTON – Governors around the country are reacting to President Donald Trump and his administration's insistence that school's reopen next month amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no matter what.

The Trump administration stated at the beginning of the week they may withhold funding from schools that won't reopen. The president tweeted Wednesday that he disagrees with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools."

The opening of schools has become a central issue for Trump in recent days, and he has continued to put pressure on governors to make it happen in the fall.

COVID Updates:CDC defends back-to-school guide

More: What are the CDC school guidelines Trump wants changed amid COVID-19? These are the highlights.

Several states recently have set daily records for new coronavirus cases and deaths just a few weeks before schools could be reopening their doors to students.

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said he didn't take the administrations threat about withholding funding as "a serious statement."

"And I don't think the governors are taking it seriously," he said on CNN. "The talk about not following the CDC guidelines, it just came out of nowhere. It makes no sense."

Hogan continued added that other governors have expressed the CDC guidance is helpful, and he believes that Trump is confused about it.

CDC's Robert Redfield: After pressure on school reopenings from Donald Trump, changes 'not a revision' of guidelines

Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, pushed back on the idea that the agency was revising the guidelines on reopening schools at the behest of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, but said the CDC instead was providing "additional reference documents."

Redfield made the comments Thursday in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" and said the documents are for parents, caregivers, schools and teachers to "better monitor for symptoms" and use face masks.

"I think it's really important," Redfield said. "It's not a revision of the guidelines. It's just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance that we put forth."

More: Can Trump do that? FAQ on CDC guidelines, federal funding for schools during coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said Wednesday that the decision on reopening schools in his state all will be made by local health and education officials, and he emphasized he won’t be influenced by statements from Trump regarding school reopenings.

“I’m not worried about the latest tweets” from Trump, Newsom stated during a news conference. “What we need to address is safely reopening schools and we need to make that a foundational principle. That to me is not negotiable.”

Just more than a week after releasing a school reopening plan that would allow students in her state return to their classrooms, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan tapped the brakes on her state's reopening plans, expressing concern over recent increases in coronavirus cases, stating that if it continue, students may have to stay home.

“We want to be in a position where we can get our kids back in schools in eight weeks,” Whitmer said Thursday. “On the trajectory we’re on, it’s very much in question.”

More: Pence says CDC changing school reopening guidelines after Trump called them 'tough and expensive'

Whitmer also appeared on CNN Wednesday, emphasizing that Michigan will make the decision to reopen schools based on science, and not politics.

“I’m not sending kids and our education workforce into our schools unless it's safe. It’s that simple,” Whitmer said. “The reason Michigan has been able to push our curve down is because we’re listening to scientists. Not threats. Not politicians. We got to make decisions based on keeping people safe.”