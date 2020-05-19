Coronavirus has made the 2020 election a perfect storm for voting rights lawsuits





WASHINGTON — The 2020 election is setting up a legal battle of historic proportions over voting rights, said the top Democratic attorney in the thick of the fight.

“There’s been more voting rights litigation this election cycle already than there was in all of 2016, by a lot,” said Marc Elias, a D.C.-based lawyer with a long history in the political trenches.

“There may be more voting rights litigation in 2020 already than there was in 2016 and 2012 combined. It is on an order of magnitude,” Elias said in an interview on “The Long Game,” a Yahoo News podcast. And the situation is being exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak, which could require an unprecedented increase in mail-in voting this November.

Elias, who was the top campaign lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, said he currently has 32 active lawsuits in 16 states, with about three-quarters of those suits having been filed since last November.

Republicans are not sitting idly by either. The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have budgeted $20 million for court fights over voting rights.

“Marc Elias isn’t some knight fighting for voting rights. He’s trying to maximize Democrat votes, and that means opening up our elections to opportunities for fraud,” Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for President Trump’s reelection campaign, told Yahoo News.

Trump talks often about voter fraud, despite the lack of documented evidence of significant voter fraud in modern elections.

“Fraud by voters at the polls is vanishingly rare and does not happen on a scale even close to that necessary to ‘rig’ an election,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan voting rights group at New York University.

Elias said a massive legal brawl in 2020 has been brewing for several years thanks to three factors.

First, the 2013 Supreme Court decision in Shelby vs. Holder found that states no longer needed to seek Justice Department approval for major changes to voting procedures. The 1965 Voting Rights Act had instituted “pre-clearance” for a number of Southern states with a history of race-based voting discrimination.

But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the 5-4 majority opinion in Shelby that pre-clearance was based on outdated criteria, and that if Congress wanted to reinstitute it, lawmakers “must identify those jurisdictions to be singled out on a basis that makes sense in light of current conditions.”

The Shelby decision, Elias said, “sent a broader cultural signal to Republican legislatures to pass more restrictive voting rules.” That development was a big reason why 2020 was already full of legal battles over voting laws before the coronavirus emerged.

After Democrats took control of the House in the 2018 election, they spent much of 2019 holding hearings in a special committee to establish a record of “current conditions” that they said constituted modern-day voter suppression, usually in states controlled by Republicans, and against minority voters who tend to overwhelmingly support Democrats.

Second, in 2018, restrictions were lifted that had for 35 years prevented the RNC from implementing “ballot security” measures. Questionable tactics by the RNC toward minority voters sustained the limitations for many years, but a federal judge allowed them to expire. Now the RNC has said it plans to recruit up to 50,000 volunteers to look for voters they deem to be suspicious at polling places in the fall elections, and to challenge ballots if need be.

Third, Elias said that Trump’s rhetoric has made Republicans “much more comfortable being in a position of opposing voting rights.”

Coronavirus, Elias said, is “adding gasoline on top of a fire.”