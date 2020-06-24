New coronavirus health concern as colleges reopen: Contaminated water sitting in pipes

Three months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced universities to close their doors. With no students, faculty or staff washing their hands and drinking from water fountains, the plumbing has gone almost as unused as the buildings themselves.

That’s a problem. Stagnant water in buildings made long-vacant amid coronavirus concerns is a health risk.

“Plumbing is meant to be used,” said Andrew Whelton, an associate professor of civil engineering at Purdue University in Indiana.

When plumbing goes unused, water sits in pipes, where the level of leached metals and harmful bacteria colonies can increase.

When students, faculty and employees return to campus and water starts flowing again, these contaminants could end up in water bottles and showerheads, adding one more health concern for campuses already scrambling to minimize exposure to COVID-19.

Universities are not alone in these concerns. But campuses are particularly vulnerable.

Behind the walls of each building, a complex network of pipes, pumps, tanks and heaters supply water to a similarly complex collection of drinking fountains, bathroom sinks, toilets, ice machines, sprinkler systems and more. Use, age and architecture all affect how water moves through the building.

Different plumbing lines are required for hard and soft water. Buildings that have 10 stories have different plumbing than those with one or two. And newer buildings may be designed with water conservation in mind.

Even the water sources may be different. The University of Iowa has its own water supply system; the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire runs off a city system.

Because of the sheer number and variety of buildings, water management at university campuses is challenging and hinders a uniform approach to maintain water quality after extended vacancies.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidelines for minimizing risks in water systems for Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease. The guidelines suggest running water and making sure to clean out basins and faucets when buildings are reoccupied.

But Whelton noted that Legionnaires’ disease isn’t the only health concern. Higher copper and lead levels can show up in stagnant water and the amount of disinfectants in the water can fall, which allows other bacteria colonies to grow.

What’s more, Whelton said, there have been no studies of water quality for water that has been in pipes for months at a time, and the CDC guidelines are not tailored to specific plumbing systems, which can vary greatly.

In previous studies of how water quality changes when it sits stagnant in pipes, Whelton has looked at how three days or seven days of stagnation affects water quality. According to Whelton, whenever he and his team have done these studies, they’ve received pushback that their approach “is unrealistic” and “no drinking water system or plumbing system would ever be stagnated for more than three days.”

But then COVID-19 arrived.

Now, in the absence of evidence of how to best maintain water quality during long-term shutdowns, universities are going to have to be thoughtful about the steps they take to keep their buildings’ water safe.

And the clock is ticking. Some employees are already returning to university campuses, including researchers and student athletes. Some schools are planning to open in August, and many others will open – although some in a limited fashion – by early September.

