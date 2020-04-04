Coronavirus Hits Museums

As far as I know, every art museum in the country is shuttered, a month ago as inconceivable as Martians landing. Laying aside lectures, openings, and school groups — all the good museum buzz — we’ve lost a space for contemplation, reverie, refreshment, and escape. It took the Blitz to close London’s museums. Aside from a day or two in New York after 9/11, we’ve always had art at the ready, almost anywhere. Yes, museums are virtual now, but that goes only so far. They’re all doing their best to stay visible.

For museum balance books, the losses are quantifiable. The Cleveland Museum of Art, as distinguished as they come, furloughed all part-time staff and cut non-hourly staff salaries by about 10 percent. Bill Griswold, its director, was straight with the staff in his grainy hostage-quality video announcing the chops. The museum isn’t getting any earned income. He’s brave and fair. At his place, everyone’s taking a hit.

The layoffs at Cleveland and most museums come from the ranks of guards and teachers and admissions, shop, events, and cafe workers. These workers handle visitors, and visitors are neither coming nor paying. Others are working from home, but that’s really not practical or productive after a few days. There’s one silver lining: Most museums cutting staff have pledged to rehire their people once the Chinese-virus crisis passes.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art projects a $60 million revenue loss for this fiscal year, depending, of course, on the duration of the virus-driven suspension of life as we knew it. It’s paying its staff so far but has a sequenced plan of budget cuts should its doors stay shut after the first week of April into the summer.

The Met is more dependent than ever on admissions income, what museum professionals call “the gate.” For years admission was free, as the Met’s founders intended. Hungry for money and unwilling to tackle spending, the museum wiggled out of its free-to-all policy and imposed a whopping $25-per-head charge targeting tourists, and everyone not from New York counts as a tourist. Now, no tourists, no money. With a $3 billion endowment, though, the Met will be fine.

Anna Wintour announced that the Met will postpone its Fashion Institute’s annual gala, the art world’s glitziest and most lucrative fundraiser. In her statement, and in an awkward, self-indulgent non sequitur, she also endorsed Joe Biden, who is in lockdown. Maybe she’ll send him some mind-sharpening puzzles from the Met’s shop.

The lovely Walters Art Gallery in Baltimore is financially stable. Admission is free so the museum isn’t ruled by the gate. It’s keeping its staff whole. That doesn’t mean the place is flush. The Walters doesn’t have lots of backup cash. It planned cautiously over the years and, as a good citizen, doesn’t want to contribute to the unemployment problem in Baltimore. Its director and board are riding it out.

The Walters is in good shape not only because it budgets carefully. After the 2008 financial crisis, its board made strategic decisions that were both prudent and prescient. Rather than consider a new building project once the economy started to recover, the board did a fundraising drive to bolster its endowment. Its $30 million endowment campaign then is giving the museum an extra $1.5 million in annual revenue now.

I’m awed by this good judgment. The board could have taken the first-class-fare ego trip of a new wing. Instead, it put money in the bank. It’s the kind of common sense that makes my Yankee heart flutter.

The Cleveland Museum of Art has an $800 million endowment, which sounds like plenty, but a big chunk of its income must go to acquiring art. It’s a big-city museum, expensive to run under any circumstances, but it also has a new wing. New wings mean new operating costs. I suspect Cleveland was already on a budget knife’s edge.