Coronavirus: Can I get a holiday refund and what are my travel rights?

Coronavirus has meant most people have been forced to abandon or hastily rearrange holiday plans for 2020, whether in the UK or abroad.

For the time being the Foreign Office has advised against all non-essential travel, and some restrictions remain in place within the UK.

There are signs that people may manage a getaway, but options may be limited.

Should I book my summer holiday?

Different parts of the UK are relaxing restrictions at different times, but this opens the option of a staycation.

The planned reduction of social distancing from 2m (6ft) to 1m plus in England means that hotels, campsites, self-catering accommodation and B&Bs can operate again, with restrictions, from 4 July.

Self-catering holiday accommodation is opening again now in Northern Ireland, and hotels will follow on 3 July.

A decision will be taken in Wales on 9 July on whether to open up the country to tourists again. If this is given the go-ahead, it is likely to take effect from 13 July.

In Scotland you can book self contained accommodation from 3 July. All other holiday accommodation can reopen from 15 July.

What about going abroad?

This is more complicated.

At present, the Foreign Office advises again all non-essential travel overseas.

However, there is widespread speculation that that advice may be lifted soon. Some destinations have already said they would welcome UK tourists to their resorts.

Anyone coming back from a holiday has to quarantine for 14 days. That may rule out an overseas break for people who need to get back to work or school.

However, the government is considering so-called travel corridors - agreements with other countries that mean anyone returning from these countries will not need to self-isolate after they travel.

These agreements could start as early as 4 July.

Will travel insurance cover me if I get coronavirus?

For as long as the Foreign Office advice states UK residents should not travel abroad, it is very unlikely that any travel insurance will be valid.

If, and when, that changes, there will be different cover depending on your policy.

While most will cover treatment for illness and injury while overseas, not all will do so for coronavirus-related illness.

A number of policies are now being sold that will cover people for emergency treatment or repatriation for Covid-19 contracted while in a resort, but not cases that arose by getting it beforehand in the UK.

What about insurance if I have to self-isolate?

Anyone still faces testing positive for the virus, or coming into contact with somebody who has it and being alerted by the new test and trace systems being used in the UK.

The government has said it is a "civic duty" to self-isolate for 14 days after being notified of a contact.

This could lead to cancelled or delayed holidays, but insurance broadly falls into three categories:

Anyone who already had a travel insurance policy bought or renewed prior to around early March may still be able to make a claim for such a cancellation, but they should check their policy

Renewals of annual policies may now be unavailable, or have coronavirus exclusions. In other words, the terms may have changed and cover reduced

People buying travel insurance now are unlikely to be covered for any coronavirus-related delays or cancellations

Can I get a refund for cancelled flights or package holidays?

Yes, but there have been delays for many people who have been seeking refunds for holidays cancelled while restrictions were in place - both abroad and in the UK.

The Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) told BBC News that people "absolutely have the right to a refund" for cancelled package holidays, but payments would take longer than the 14 statutory days.

