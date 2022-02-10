Coronavirus: Hong Kong's brokers and banks shut branches as financial hub hunkers down for worst coronavirus flare-up yet

·4 min read

Several of Hong Kong's biggest brokers and banks have shut their branches, as the financial hub hunkers down for the toughest social-distancing rules yet to combat a fresh wave of Covid-19 outbreaks that sent daily infections into four digits for the first time.

Bright Smart Securities, operator of the city's largest brokerage network, said it stopped letting customers have in-person access to trading rooms in 14 branches starting from February 8. Bank of China (Hong Kong), one of the city's three currency-issuing banks, shut 50 branches, while Bank of East Asia shut 15 outlets.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) on Thursday shut their Tuen Mun and Olympic City branches because of infections. The bank said it will thoroughly clean and disinfect the Tuen Mun premises, and arrange Covid-19 tests and home quarantine for all employees.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"We want to avoid social gatherings to prevent the spread of the [Covid-19] disease," said Bright Smart's chief executive Edmond Hui Yik-bun, in an interview with South China Morning Post. "Many investors like to meet their friends at our branches to socialise and chat about investments. These gatherings should be avoided during the current health crisis."

Residents queuing to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary facility in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Photo: AP alt=Residents queuing to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary facility in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Photo: AP>

Hong Kong recorded 1,161 new infections on Wednesday in the biggest jump in cases since the pandemic. It also saw two deaths, the most in six months. To rein in the outbreak, health authorities instructed supermarkets, wet markets and department stores to serve only vaccinated customers, starting on February 24. Places of worship and hair salons were ordered to be shut until then.

Banks, insurance firms, wealth management firms and stockbrokers have been spared from the draconian rules, but financial firms said they are not taking any chances.

"Most of our clients are conducting their trading online anyway, so the new measures would not have any impact on our business," said Hui.

Everbright Securities International, formerly known as Everbright Sun Hung Kai, closed its two wealth management centres and stopped trading at its premises for customers, according to the spokeswoman of the brokerage.

A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google alt=A Bright Smart Securities branch on Nathan Road in Kowloon. Photo: Google>

Financial regulators such as the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Insurance Authority, the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority, and the Financial Reporting Council said they would adopt the government's "vaccine pass" policy of serving only vaccinated customers, beginning on February 16.

UBS, Citi, DBS and other lenders are following guidelines issued by the HKMA for their to be vaccinated, or be regularly tested for Covid-19.

"The HKMA has maintained close dialogue with the banking industry since the outbreak of the pandemic," an HKMA spokesman told the Post. "Regular guidance has been provided to banks to assist them in managing the challenges associated with the pandemic."

"Over 90 per cent of our staff in Hong Kong are vaccinated as of today, while those who are unfit to receive vaccination on medical grounds must undergo Covid-19 testing every two weeks," said a spokeswoman at Citi, which employs more than 4,500 staff in Hong Kong.

DBS said 90-per cent of its employees are vaccinated. "With the surging number of the Omicron variant, staff who are suitable to work from home are strongly urged to continue to do so," a spokeswoman said. "A series of precautionary measures, including rapid testing kits for employees, are well in place."

UBS said it requires its 2,500 staff to be either vaccinated or be tested every two weeks.

HSBC, the largest of Hong Kong's currency issuers, this week launched a service that allowed customers to withdraw cash from automated teller machines (ATMs) through scanning QR codes on their smartphones, taking a small step towards shortening queues and reducing transaction times.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Bill Gates-backed Hong Kong start-up wins US FDA approval for its Covid-19 rapid test kit even amid US-China strain

    Phase Scientific International (PSI), the Hong Kong start-up that edged out established mainland Chinese peers to win US approval for a Covid-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kit, owes its success to its US roots and experience in the field, according to its founder. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed biotech company last July became the first in the mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region to win approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration for emergency use for its Covid-1

  • India says Tesla cars won’t get tax relief if they are made in China

    Tesla wants to sell in India but doesn't want to produce locally.

  • Pete Davidson Reveals He Has a Kim Kardashian Candle in Bedroom During People (The TV Show!) Interview

    The Saturday Night Live star also refers to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" for the first time during the chat with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams

  • LAPD arrests juvenile suspected of attacking, robbing teen sisters

    Los Angeles police announced a juvenile suspect was arrested in connection with the robbery of two teenage sisters as they were walking to school in the Fairfax District.

  • Skepticism over Peng Shuai's freedom voiced by WTA chief, journalist who interviewed her

    Chinese Olympics Committee Chief of Staff Wang Kan was reportedly spotted near Peng Shuai during a rare interview with French sports magazine L’Equipe over the weekend. Wang acted as a translator for Peng, who spoke in Chinese during her interview with the French magazine even though she reportedly spoke English during previous press conferences. Peng reiterated her previous statement during the interview with the French magazine in which she denied accusations she made against vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, as NextShark previously reported.

  • Volvo will build electric cars using Tesla's signature megacasting process

    Tesla uses giant casting machines to make some parts of its Model Y SUV. Now Volvo is following suit with a $1.1 billion investment in manufacturing.

  • Hong Kong court upholds conviction of US attorney in scuffle with off-duty officer

    A Hong Kong court upheld the conviction of a U.S. attorney on Monday in a case surrounding a scuffle he had with an off-duty police officer. Judge Esther Toh upheld a previous ruling against Samuel Bickett, 37, that he was guilty of assaulting an off-duty police officer in 2019, NBC News reported. Video was taken of Bickett getting into a scuffle with Officer Yu Shu-sang after Bickett saw him beating a teenager with a baton. In a chart released...

  • Microsoft says it will open up the Xbox store in light of the Activision Blizzard deal

    Microsoft is working to warm lawmakers up to its plans to bring a collection of the world's most popular video games under its wing. The company announced its intention to buy Activision Blizzard last month in a deal that would be worth $68.7 billion — the largest gaming acquisition of all time, if the deal goes through. The acquisition isn't exactly ill-fated, but it's a risky time for Microsoft to attract attention from regulators.

  • China Evergrande vows to build 600,000 homes in 2022 and fully restore operations as it tries to sell its way out of its debt

    China Evergrande Group has set the target of building 600,000 homes in 2022, as the embattled developer leans on its construction operation to lift it out of its debt quagmire. Evergrande plans to fully restore its construction operations this month, the Guangzhou-based developer's chairman Hui Ka-yan said during an internal meeting on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Property sales will resume as soon as possible to help resolve the company's debts, Hui said. The develope

  • Olympics put China's press intimidation on full display

    Foreign correspondents in China are speaking out after a Chinese security official pulled a Dutch reporter out of their live shot during the Olympic opening ceremony.Why it matters: The International Olympic Committee called it an "isolated incident," but the press environment in China has deteriorated dramatically in the past two years. Foreign journalists have been kicked out of the country and intimidation and physical violence targeting journalists have become more common.Get market news wor

  • China Unicorns Facing IPO Freeze Tap $240 Billion Private Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s recent crackdowns on overseas listings have thrown a wrench in the works of startups looking to go public, driving them to pursue investors in Asia’s rapidly growing private capital markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as

  • Cryptocurrency Investors Are Cashing In On A Trump Tax Break Meant To Help The Poor

    The Trump tax cuts created “opportunity zones” to help poor communities — but some crypto moguls are using the tax credit for low-impact data operations.

  • Kremlin: Reports of no new Russian military maneuvers near Ukraine 'not right'

    The Kremlin is denying reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to conduct no new military maneuvers near Ukraine, calling the accounts "not right."An unidentified French official told reporters after Putin's Monday meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that Moscow had promised not to conduct additional military maneuvers near Ukraine for the time being, according to Reuters.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, however, said on...

  • Philadelphia police give details on Germantown shootout involving police

    Sergeant Eric Gripp gives update on gunfire exchange between Philadelphia police and two suspects who authorities say were already engaged in gunbattle.

  • New York lets mask mandate expire — but not in schools and in many NYC venues

    New York will end its mask mandate — but not for schools, and not for many venues and situations in New York City.

  • Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sold for $25.3M USD

    Last month, Sotheby's unveiled that it would auction Louis Vuitton x Nike‘s anticipated “Air...

  • Here’s how to plan a ‘roving retirement’ in Europe — plus a sample itinerary

    Living overseas part-time is becoming increasingly popular, especially for those keen to sample the ‘roving retirement’ lifestyle.

  • Samsung unveils its newest Galaxy S

    Samsung revealed the latest versions of its flagship Galaxy S smartphones on Wednesday.An enhanced camera and faster processor chip are just some of the features the company hopes will revive sales.It's been a weak two years for these models with only 25 million Galaxy S buys in 2020 and just short of 30 million last year - hampered by shortages in parts.But the new Galaxy S22s are geared towards buyers who want the latest and greatest in photo quality.The more expensive version, the S22 Ultra, comes with a stylus - a signature feature of Samsung's large-screen Galaxy Note model.And Samsung's Drew Blackard says- it's got extra horsepower under the hood, too."The core power of any smartphone is in its processor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a powerful four nanometer processor, our fastest chip ever."It may entice some consumers fussy about their phone cameras, with clearer low light settings for shooting at night.The S22s also have automatic framing that the company says will track up to 10 people and still ensure they're all in the frame - and all in focus.Samsung says the S22 Ultra, S22 Plus and S22 will be widely available at the end of February.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.