Coronavirus hospitals in the field: How the Army Corps of Engineers fights COVID-19 with tents

In response to the surge of coronavirus patients overwhelming cities across the USA and the world, municipalities turn to military-style field hospitals – modern-day MASH units – to aid beleaguered medical staff.

These temporary hospitals are set up in a variety of areas, including parking lots, stadiums, cathedrals and in New York's Central Park.

Though most are constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, others are built and operated by nongovernment entities. They're designed to care for COVID-19 patients, serving as relief valves for nearby hospitals.

Field hospitals inside repurposed buildings offer more bed space, but outdoor, tent-like structures can be set up nearly anywhere – and quickly.

Coronavirus field hospitals: How they work

In special areas near hospitals, medical staff can screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms. Here are examples of units available in a field hospital:

Though levels of care may differ, rapid deployment is a feature of both the military and private organization units.

Samaritan's Purse, a nonprofit, nondenominational evangelical Christian organization, assists New York's Mount Sinai Hospital in caring for COVID-19 patients with a 21-tent facility in Central Park's East Meadow, off Fifth Avenue between 97th and 100th streets.

The group has set up similar hospitals in disaster areas, including Ecuador, Iraq and the Bahamas.

For the Central Park operation, "the trucks left North Carolina on the morning of March 28 and arrived in New York that evening," Megan Vitek, program manager of Samaritan's Purse International Health Unit, told USA TODAY. "We treated our first patients on April 1."

"We pre-stage everything and put it on pallets, ready to deliver," Vitek said. "It's a very systematized operation."

The Central Park operation has 68 beds, 10 of them designated for the ICU, and a staff of about 90.

How it was built: See inside the emergency hospital in Central Park

Inside a mobile unit

"It takes about 15 minutes for one tent to inflate," said Will King, medical operations manager of the Samaritan's Purse facility in Central Park. The tents differ in size from 800 to 1,100 square feet, depending on use.

They're made of fire-resistant PVC, and floors are interlocking plastic panels. "Inside, temperatures are kept at comfortable levels," King said.

The tents contain ventilators, X-ray machines, patient monitors and other medical devices. New York's Consolidated Edison provides electricity, but tents have generators in case of power failure. Portable toilets and hot-water showers are provided for staff.

Which patients will get lifesaving ventilators? Guidelines show how NYC hospitals will decide

What's used for COVID-19 field hospitals?

Four types of buildings are utilized to serve COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients around the country:

Temporary hospitals in big buildings

These locations include hotels, sports arenas, convention centers, college dormitories and fairgrounds. They're used to treat recovering COVID-19 patients and patients who are ill but whose symptoms don’t require intensive or emergency care.

The Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies set up a 970-bed care center at the TCF Center, a 350,000-square-foot convention center in Detroit. The installation took nine days, "one of the fastest builds in the country," Michelle Grinnell of Michigan Economic Development told USA TODAY.

The Detroit center "will receive COVID-19 patients from other southeast Michigan acute care hospitals at least 48 hours after being admitted as an inpatient," Grinnell said. The center won't have an intensive care unit or take patients who need ventilators.

While the center began receiving patients, only eight have been admitted so far, the Detroit Free Press reported Tuesday.

Though hospitals are flooded with coronavirus patients, it will take time to determine if a patient can be transferred to TCF, Grinnell told the Free Press.

“We stand ready when the need for these beds is there," she said.