Coronavirus hotspots brace for deaths with refrigerated trucks on an unprecedented scale

Music festivals have been canceled, gatherings prohibited, construction projects stalled. Yet Keith Futerman has been inundated with calls from prospective clients requesting estimates for mobile cooler and freezer rentals.

A Maryland hospital needed extended morgue space. A family-owned cemetery in California wanted walk-in units. A hotel inquired about cooler storage.

“Who knows what they’re doing,” said Futerman, director of sales at Stewart’s Mobile Concepts in Huntington Station, New York. “I get so many calls I’ve just got to pump out the quotes.”

The coronavirus pandemic sweeping America has brought a surge in business to the refrigerated truck and storage industries. As the specter of virus-induced deaths looms, medical examiners and funeral homes across the U.S. are scrambling to secure temperature-controlled trailers in anticipation of overwhelmed facilities.

Even grocery stores have taxed the refrigerated truck industry in an attempt to keep their freezers well-stocked for Americans now eating most of their meals at home.

The use of refrigerated trailers, known as reefers, is a common contingency plan in the event of natural disasters or mass fatality events like Hurricane Katrina or 9/11. But rarely, if ever, have they been deployed on such a massive scale to so many places at once — and in such a public way.

Images of people in protective suits loading bodies into trucks have appeared in numerous media outlets in the past few weeks. And they have prompted questions about respect for the dead and — when the makeshift morgues are no longer needed — what happens to the trailers.

Medical personnel wearing personal protective equipment transport the body of a deceased patient from a refrigerated truck to Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. More

“Though our forensic pathologists and everybody at the medical examiner’s office deals with death everyday, it’s obviously difficult for us to see this many deaths from a single event,” said Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for Cook County, Illinois.

Planning for the worst

For now, refrigerated trailers remain empty in potential emerging coronavirus hotspots such as those in Illinois, Louisiana and Florida.

Cook County, which includes Chicago, has secured two refrigerated trucks and a 66,000-square-foot warehouse. It had counted 351 coronavirus-induced deaths as of Thursday, and its morgue was more than 85% full.

“Our hope is that we don’t have to utilize" the additional space, Derevyanny said. "But we want to be prepared for any eventuality."

Typically, the bodies of those who die in hospitals go straight to funeral homes, where they are prepared for memorial services. But as COVID-19 deaths mount and hospital morgues fill up, medical examiners are seeking additional capacity.

It’s not uncommon for bodies to spend a week at a morgue even under normal circumstances as families make preparations to bury their loved ones, said Shane Evans, chief of investigations at the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. The coronavirus can extend that time even further.

“If a loved one dies of COVID-19 illness, it’s likely the surviving family members will be placed under quarantine," he said. "We’ve had some instances where a family member was in another state and because of that was only able to use the phone to try to make arrangements.”

In Louisiana, where the death toll rose to 702 by Thursday, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management sent 20 refrigerated tractor-trailers to the New Orleans area and one trailer each to Allen, West Feliciana, St. Tammany and East Baton Rouge parishes as of Wednesday, said agency spokesman Mike Steele.

The tractor-trailers come from Lipsey Logistics Worldwide LLC, with which the state has had an emergency-contingency contract since 2018. The cost is $7,000 per 53-foot-long trailer per week, which includes maintenance and fuel to keep the refrigerated unit operating 24/7 and required decontamination, said Jacques Berry, a spokesperson for the state’s division of administration.