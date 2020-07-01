Coronavirus: The human cost of fake news in India

Fake or misleading news can have a real impact on those who find themselves the targets. This has been a particular problem in India during the coronavirus pandemic, where reliable sources of news are frequently drowned out by unverified information online.

False information has had serious consequences for minority communities as well as some business sectors such as the meat industry.

The Reality Check team has looked at the extent of this misinformation and some of those directly affected.

Religious tensions exposed

India's religious fault lines are an important theme across false stories spreading online, something that has been further highlighted by the coronavirus outbreak.

We've looked back at claims debunked by five Indian fact-checking websites between January and June this year.

They fall under four broad headings:

Coronavirus outbreak

February's Delhi riots

Citizenship Amendment Act

Claims about the Muslim minority

Of the 1,447 fact-checks on five Indian websites, claims around coronavirus dominated, making up 58% of them.

This was largely related to false cures, lockdown rumours and conspiracy theories about the origins of the virus.

In the period between January and early March (before the coronavirus outbreak took hold), fake news was dominated by the Citizenship Amendment Act, a new law that offers citizenship to people from three neighbouring countries, but only if they are not Muslim.

The law led to protests across the country by those who said it would marginalise Muslims.

Riots in mainly Muslim neighbourhoods in north-east Delhi in February also fuelled a lot of misleading claims around that time.

This included doctored videos, fake images, the reusing of old videos and images in a different context, fake messages, and messages with fake attributions.

What happened when coronavirus hit India?

Our analysis found that misinformation targeting Muslims spiked in the first week of April.

This was after several members of an Islamic group called the Tablighi Jamaat, who had attended a religious gathering in Delhi, tested positive.

As more members of the group tested positive, false claims about Muslims deliberately spreading the virus became viral.

Targeted misinformation against Muslims More

In several parts of the country, there were calls for an economic boycott of Muslim businesses.

Vegetable seller Imran - who didn't want to use his real name - told the BBC that when a fake video on WhatsApp said to show a Muslim man spitting on bread went viral, calls for a boycott of Muslims grew.

"We were scared to enter villages where we would usually go to sell vegetables," said Imran, who lives in Uttar Pradesh state.

Imran and other vegetable vendors from his community now only sell their produce at a city market.

In the capital Delhi, the Minorities Commission, which works to safeguard the rights of minority communities, formally notified the police of the need to act against people stopping Muslims from entering residential areas or carrying on with their business.

"Not only people who were associated with the Tablighi Jamaat [were attacked], there were attacks on Muslims in all parts of India," Zafarul Islam, the chairman of the commission, told the BBC.

Meat traders targeted

False claims were also widely spread in India that eating vegetarian food and eliminating meat from your diet could prevent you getting coronavirus.

The government launched campaigns to stop the spread of such misinformation.

These false WhatsApp messages and social media posts had an impact on both Muslim and non-Muslim groups alike who were involved in the meat industry.

The Indian authorities made an assessment that by April, misinformation about meat-eating generally had contributed to losses of up to 130bn rupees (£1.43bn) in the poultry industry.

Sales of chicken have fallen after misleading claims were made about eating meat More