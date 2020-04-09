Coronavirus' Impact on Consumer Electronics, 2020 - Consumer Electronics Companies are at the Mercy of Their Supply Chains; Many Rely on Components Made in China

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the consumer electronics sector.

This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global consumer electronics sector. It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out. It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 54 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Highlights

  • Consumer electronics companies are at the mercy of their supply chains and many rely on components made in China. As China, the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, slowed down and then stopped, supply chains were disrupted for some, though not all, suppliers.
  • Apple is one key consumer electronics vendor that has been affected. More than 90% of Apple's products are made in China and the Chinese marketplace accounts for 18% of its revenues.

Key Topics Covered

  1. COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
  2. COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Electronics
  3. Consumer Electronics Sector Scorecard
  4. Thematic Briefing

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Systems
  • Alarm.com
  • Alibaba
  • Alphabet
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Baidu
  • Dell
  • DJI
  • Facebook
  • HTC
  • iRobot
  • Logitech
  • Magic Leap
  • Microsoft
  • Panasonic
  • Parrot
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Sony
  • Stratasys
  • Vuzix
  • Xiaomi

