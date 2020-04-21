Coronavirus in India: Desperate migrant workers trapped in lockdown

Manoj Ahirwal right and his mother Kalibai (centre) are desperate to return home

Last week, hours after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, thousands of migrant workers gathered near a railway station in Mumbai city.

There had been rumours of train services restarting, and the workers had gathered defying rules of social distancing, putting themselves and others at risk.

They demanded that authorities arrange transport to send them back to their hometowns and villages so they could be with their families. The police, instead, used sticks to disperse them.

Around the same time, in the western state of Gujarat, hundreds of textile workers protested in Surat city, demanding passage home.

And a day later, there was outrage in the capital, Delhi, when several hundred migrants were discovered living under a bridge along the Yamuna river. The river here resembles a sewer and the bank is strewn with rubbish.

The men were unwashed and said they had not eaten in three days, since the government shelter they lived in was burned down. They have now been moved to new shelters.

The incidents have shone a spotlight the plight of millions of poor Indians who migrate from villages to cities in search of livelihood - and how the lockdown has left them stranded far away from home, with no jobs or money.

The problem of migrant workers may not be entirely unique to India, but the sheer scale - there are more than 40 million migrant labourers across the country - makes it difficult to provide relief to everyone.

Most move from villages to work in the cities as domestic helpers, drivers and gardeners, or as daily-wagers on construction sites, building malls, flyovers and homes, or as street vendors.

One critic said the mismanagement of the migrant crisis and the treatment of its poorest citizens during the pandemic could be India's shame.

Textile workers protested in Surat city, demanding a passage to their homes in other parts of India

Whether living in shelters, sleeping on footpaths or under flyovers, the migrants are restless and are waiting for restrictions to be eased so they can go home.

A few days back, I visited one shelter in east Delhi, located in a school building, run by the city government.

It's home to 380 migrants and I spoke to dozens of men and women there and the one question they all want answered is: "When can I go home?"

Among them is Manoj Ahirwal, who's been at the shelter with his relatives since 29 March.

"The police told us they'll help us reach home, but they brought us here instead. They tricked us," he says, dejectedly.

The 25-year-old had arrived in Delhi from Simariya, his village 650km (400 miles) away, last month. The winter crop was coming up well, but there was still a month to go before harvesting.

So, he came to Delhi and joined his mother Kalibai Ahirwal and 21 other relatives on a construction site.

He had worked for just three days when India first announced the initial 21-day lockdown on 25 March.

With their livelihood grinding to a halt and meagre savings running out fast, they decided to return to their village.

But with train and bus services halted and state borders sealed, that wasn't really an option.

On 28 March, they heard the government was arranging buses to transport those stranded on the state border and set off for the Anand Vihar bus station.

But by then, the buses had left and there were thousands like them still stranded. In desperation, they decided to walk home.

"We bought 10kg (22lbs) wheat flour, some potatoes and tomatoes. We thought we'd stop by the roadside every night and cook," Kalibai Ahirwal told me when I met her at the shelter.

At this three-storey school, iron cots or mattresses have replaced desks and benches in classrooms and the authorities are providing three cooked meals every day. There's milk for children and occasional fruit for pregnant women.

The Ahirwals say they are grateful for the facilities, but are desperate to leave.