Coronavirus in India: 'PM Modi, please make men share housework!'

Subarna Ghosh's work suffered during the lockdown, when more was expected at home

Quibbles over who does the housework during the recent coronavirus lockdown have brought the gender politics of India's homes into the open, writes the BBC's Geeta Pandey in Delhi.

Housework in India usually involves a lot of heavy lifting. Unlike in the West, few Indian homes are equipped with dishwashers, vacuum cleaners or washing machines.

So, dishes have to be individually cleaned, clothes have to be washed in buckets and hung out to dry, and homes have to be swept with brooms and mopped with rags. Then there are children to be looked after and the elderly and infirm to be cared for.

In millions of middle class homes, the housework is delegated to the hired domestic help - part-time cooks, cleaners and nannies. But what happens when the help can't come to work because there is a nationwide lockdown?

The answer is friction and fighting - and in one unique case, a petition urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

"Does the handle of a jhadu (broom) come printed with the words: 'to be operated by women only'?" asks the petition, published on change.org.

"What about the manual of the washing machine or gas stove? Then why is it that most men are not doing their share of housework!"

The petition's author, Subarna Ghosh, who was fed up of cooking and cleaning and doing laundry while trying to work from home, wants the prime minister "to address the issue in his next speech" and to "encourage all Indian men to do an equal share of housework".

"It's a fundamental question, why don't more people talk about it?" she wrote.

In India, housework is mostly treated as the responsibility of women

Ms Ghosh's petition has gathered nearly 70,000 signatures - a reflection of the scale of gender inequality in homes across India. According to an International Labour Organization report, in 2018 women in urban India spent 312 minutes a day on unpaid care work. Men did 29 minutes. In villages, it was 291 minutes for women as against 32 minutes for men.

In Ms Ghosh's Mumbai home it was no different. The petition, she told the BBC, came out of "life experiences of my own, and also of lots of women around me". The burden of housework had always been hers, she said. "I do cooking, cleaning, making beds, laundry, folding clothes and everything else."

Her husband, a banker, was "not the type to help with housework", she said. Her teenage son and daughter sometimes chip in.

Ms Ghosh, who runs a charity which works on reproductive justice, said the expectation that she would be the one to compromise on work was much higher during the lockdown.

"My work suffered, at least in April, the first month of the lockdown. I was exhausted all the time, I was tired every day. Our family dynamics changed. I definitely complained a lot. And when I complained people said, 'Then don't do it'."

Ms Ghosh took their advice - for three days in early May, she didn't do any dishes or fold any clothes.

"The sink was overflowing with unwashed dishes and the pile of laundry grew bigger and bigger," she said.

Her husband and children realised how upset she was and they cleaned up the mess.

Subarna Ghosh's son and daughter doing the dishes at their home

"My husband has started helping me with chores. He understood I was very affected by it, that it was bothering me a lot," she said. "But our men are also victims of this culture and society. They have not been trained to do housework. They require a little bit of hand-holding."