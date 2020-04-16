Coronavirus: How India's Kerala state 'flattened the curve'

Kerala has reported three deaths and more than 370 confirmed cases

On 12 March, a 33-year-old salesman disembarked from a flight from Dubai at an airport in southern India, feeling very sick.

He was suffering from the chills, dry cough and breathlessness.

Airport officials sent him to hospital in the city of Trivandrum in Kerala state, where they tested him for coronavirus.

Then they put him in an ambulance and sent him home to his village in Kasargod district, some 564 km (350 miles) away.

Chengala is a cluster of four wooded settlements where 66,000 people live. Most are engaged in farming paddy and vegetables.

Many others, like the young salesman, are among the more than two million people from Kerala who work outside the country, including in the Gulf states.

When the man reached Chengala, local village council members immediately reached out and the local public health centre took down his details.

They asked him to isolate himself from his wife and three children. So the man began living alone in a shed outside his house.

Six days later, his test came back as positive. By that time, he was already in isolation in his home. Later, he was taken to hospital, where he tested negative. More than a month later, the salesman is still living in isolation "just for safety".

"We were ready from the very beginning. We realised a storm was coming. So we began erecting our defences," Shahina Saleem, the president of the 23-member local village council, told me. These elected village councils are the lowest tier of governance in India.

Over the last month, Chengala has reported 22 cases of Covid-19 infection and quarantined more than 400 people. Twenty patients have recovered in hospital and returned home. More than 370 samples have been tested at hospitals some 8km away. Results usually arrive in 48 hours.

The local village council galvanised local health and community workers and opened a community kitchen to feed the people in isolation.

They have been providing free lunches for more than 1,200 people in the area - local residents and stranded migrant workers. Local health officers are making sure that villagers on medication get their pills on time.

Using a local helpline and two WhatsApp groups, the council encouraged local villagers to accommodate people who were in isolation and didn't have enough space for social distancing at home. Two-dozen families vacated floors and even homes for this. Everyone in isolation now has to observe a 28-day quarantine.

Kerala, many believe, has turned out to be a striking outlier in the battle against the virus in India. The world's second-most populous country has reported more than 9,750 cases and 377 deaths from the contagion so far.

In the beginning, the odds seemed to be stacked against the picturesque southern state, which is a major tourist location. In January, it reported the first Covid-19 case in India. The number of cases rose steadily. More than half a dozen states have since reported more infections.

Kerala has porous borders, a large number of migrant workers, and a huge expatriate population who keep travelling back and forth and whose remittances oil the state's economy.

More than two months after the outbreak of the pandemic, Kerala has reported three deaths and more than 370 confirmed cases of the infection. More than 100,000 people remain in isolation, at home or in designated facilities.

Many believe Kerala has flattened the curve at a time when the infection is on the rise all over India.

To be sure, the state has been alert and vigilant. It imposed a lockdown a day before the nationwide one, on 25 March. It did rigorous contact tracing, using detailed "route maps" of people coming in from abroad. It set up Covid-19 care centres in all districts to accommodate outsiders who were stuck and had been advised to isolate.